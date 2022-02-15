ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Scores team-high 21 points

 2 days ago

Walker finished with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes...

Pounding The Rock

What we learned from the Spurs win over the Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs survived a furious last-minute comeback attempt from the Oklahoma City Thunder as they leaned on their defense to shut the door on the contest. Although they allowed a 16-point cushion to fade into a single-digit deficit during the fourth quarter, the good guys ramped up their intensity and found a way to escape with a dub.
NBA
cw35.com

San Antonio Spurs waive guard Goran Dragic

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Tuesday that they have waived guard Goran Dragic. Dragic was acquired on Feb. 10 in a trade with the Toronto Raptors that also brought the Spurs a protected first round draft pick. The move now opens up a roster spot for...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Do the Heat want Goran Dragic back?

The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, and San Antonio will buy him out of his contract. That allows Dragic to sign with the Miami Heat, the team that traded him in the off-season for Kyle Lowry. But Adrian Wojnarowski hasn’t listed the Heat among the “formidable list of free agent suitors” for the 2018 All-Star.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dragic, Doncic, & New Mavs: Dallas vs. Miami Heat GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for the first time in February, playing a sizzling Miami Heat team that leads the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening. The Heat have won five straight games and are the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league at 37.6 percent. Coincidence? Heat guard...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Goran Dragic after Spurs buyout

Goran Dragic is a free agent. The 34-year-old point guard agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Dragic was traded by the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA’s Trade Deadline last week. Toronto shipped out Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick to the Spurs for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick. Dragic never appeared in a game for the Spurs. He only played five contests for the Raptors after leaving the team for personal reasons in November.
NBA
