Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Scores team-high 21 points

White closed with 31 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Kings. White shot the lights out Wednesday, establishing a new season high in points and matching his season high in three-pointers. With Chicago without Zach LaVine (knee), Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) to conclude its first-half schedule, the 22-year-old White has stepped into a more prominent role out of the backcourt. He's hit double figures in the scoring column in seven straight games while exceeding 20 points in three of his last four games. LaVine appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup immediately coming out of the All-Star break or soon after, at which point White will likely lose at least a handful of minutes while moving into a bench role.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO