NBA

Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Available Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Timberwolves upgraded Bolmaro to available for Tuesday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Creston News Advertiser

Maroons survive against Timberwolves

DIAGONAL – In a low scoring battle the Diagonal boys basketball team edged the visiting Timberwolves with a 50-45 victory over Southwest Valley at home Friday night’s Class 1A-7 Play-in Round action. “Tonight, the boys played better than they have in probably the last four games,” Diagonal head...
DIAGONAL, IA
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves Give Patrick Beverley 1-Year, $13M Extension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves will retain Patrick Beverley, who has become a vocal leader for the team and whose contract was set to expire after this season. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Wolves and Beverley have agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. Beverley seemingly confirmed the report with a quote tweet on Twitter. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️🐺 https://t.co/zu4IWznfgg — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 15, 2022 The Wolves announced the deal Wednesday morning, though the team did not disclose details of the extension. Beverley, 33, joined the Wolves via trade in August. This season, he is averaging 9 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. As of Tuesday, the Wolves are 30-27, good for seventh in the Western Conference.
NBA
Bring Me The News

Timberwolves' bench can't hold off Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves enjoyed a big night from their bench but the Toronto Raptors made some key plays down the stretch in a 103-91 loss. For the second straight night, the Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns. The All-Star center put up 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds but the bigger story was the play of Minnesota's reserves.
NBA
Reuters

Gary Trent Jr. scores 30 as Raptors rally to beat Timberwolves

Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points and made five shots from beyond the arc, and the Toronto Raptors rallied for a 103-91 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Pascal Siakam added 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Toronto, which snapped a two-game skid. Precious...
NBA
AllRaptors

3 Takeaways From Toronto's 103-91 Victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their pre-All-Star Break schedule with a 103-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game. The Raptors' offense gets bogged down in a hurry when Toronto is forced to play without Fred VanVleet as they were Wednesday night. Without him, the Raptors are down to just two above-average three-point shooters, and only one when OG Anunoby is struggling the way he has lately. That lack of shooting allowed Minnesota to just sit back in a zone for most of the night, daring Toronto to shoot from deep while packing the paint and deterring inside shots.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves make $13 million decision on Patrick Beverley’s future

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a pleasant surprise in the Western Conference this season. Currently 30-27, the Timberwolves sit as the seventh seed in the West, very much in contention. Minnesota has been carried by the star-level play of center Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Anthony Edwards, though Minnesota has gotten key contributions from their role players as well. One such role player, veteran guard Patrick Beverley had a key decision made on his future by Minnesota on Monday, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Spurs Coach Popovich only 4 games away from claiming most NBA wins in history

As the clock runs out on the season, Coach Gregg Popovich looms closer to becoming the NBA coach with the most regular-season wins in league history. The Spurs coach already has more wins than any other NBA coach when combining regular and post season games. Now, he is about to sweep the floor.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Spurs can't stop Bulls' DeMar DeRozan

2022-02-15 07:36:31 GMT+00:00 - DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan took charge,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (Achilles) available but won't play Tuesday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will technically be active Tuesday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, he will not see the court. The team is referring to this as an "active scratch," as it seems they want to give him more time to recover from left Achilles soreness. Expect more minutes for Gabe Vincent.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Luke Kennard: Available Tuesday

Kennard (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Kennard returns from a one-game absence due to left ankle soreness. This month, he's averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.6 minutes.
NBA
vavel.com

Highlights: Suns 124-121 Rockets in NBA

Suns: Devin Booker (24 pts, 8 assists), Deandre Ayton (23 pts, 9 rebounds), Mikal Bridges (17 pts, 7 rebounds). From bench: Cameron Johnson (14 pts, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate (22 pts, 10 rebounds), Dennis Schroder (23 pts, 6 rebounds, 9 assists), Eric Gordon (20 pts), Alperen Sengun (19 pts, 14 rebounds)
NBA
WREG

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in win over New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with nine assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Packs stat sheet Tuesday

Beverley racked up 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 126-120 overtime win over the Hornets. Beverley eventually fouled out, but he put on a show beforehand, packing the stat sheet on...
NBA

