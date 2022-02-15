Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Available Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their pre-All-Star Break schedule with a 103-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game. The Raptors' offense gets bogged down in a hurry when Toronto is forced to play without Fred VanVleet as they were Wednesday night. Without him, the Raptors are down to just two above-average three-point shooters, and only one when OG Anunoby is struggling the way he has lately. That lack of shooting allowed Minnesota to just sit back in a zone for most of the night, daring Toronto to shoot from deep while packing the paint and deterring inside shots.

