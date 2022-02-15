ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Howard County Advances Measure To Form Police Accountability Board

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has signed a bill to form a police accountability board to review complaints against members of the county’s law enforcement agencies, the county announced Tuesday.

Once formed, the board will serve as a clearinghouse for citizen complaints against the Howard County Police Department and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. The board will be tasked with evaluating the results of investigations into complaints.

The creation of the board, Ball said, will increase transparency and help strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“Prioritizing public safety and reinforcing public trust can go hand in hand, and each remains a priority of my administration,” the county executive said. “(The board) will ensure transparency and engage our residents as partners in accountability.”

The legislation authorizing the establishment of a police accountability board was previously approved by the Howard County Council. Each county was required to create such a board under the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.

Howard County’s board will be comprised of seven members, one from each of the county council’s districts and two at-large members.

The county executive will select the board members, whose appointments must be confirmed by the council. Appointees must be county residents who are at least 25 years old, and they will be required to undergo criminal background checks.

Besides its quarterly meetings, the panel will meet twice a year with local youth. The board will also appoint members to charging committees and trial boards, and it will produce an annual report detailing trends and recommendations.

The board can also accept and pass along complaints against law enforcement and review the results of disciplinary matters against officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Howard County Police Chief Greg Der said the police department welcomes opportunities to build trust and transparency.

“While the number of external complaints against HCPD officers is very low, these processes will help maintain integrity and community support,” Chief Der said.

Sheriff Marcus Harris said the board’s duties fall in line with one of his chief goals: building rapport between the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the community.

“The Police Accountability Board will be a tremendous tool in helping us build this relationship by providing a level of transparency that did not exist before as well as maintaining the integrity that I require for my office,” the sheriff said.

The county executive previously signed a budget amendment setting aside $500,000 for Howard County’s body camera program , and he allocated $1.6 million in federal funds for the same purpose.

The program is on track to be in place ahead of a 2023 deadline set by the Maryland General Assembly.

CBS Baltimore

Advocates, Lawmakers Call On Hogan To Restore $140M In Education Funding For Baltimore And P.G. County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Advocates and a group of Baltimore lawmakers are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to restore roughly $140 million in education funding, saying the cuts severely impact Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, two districts serving large populations of minority students. The governor’s budget for Fiscal Year 2023 includes $8.15 billion for K-12 education, which he claims is “$151 million above the legislature’s statutory funding formulas.” But a January fiscal briefing from the non-partisan Department of Legislative Services found the budget leaves out $99 million in grants for Baltimore City and $26.5 million in grants for Prince George’s County, plus...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland ‘s Mask Policies Are Shifting—But Not For Everyone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks will no longer be required inside Maryland’s state buildings starting on Feb. 22. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement this week as key COVID-19 metrics like hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased. Some county leaders support Hogan’s move to remove the mandate, but other jurisdictions say they will remain cautious. Harford County and Carroll County had already gotten rid of the mask mandate for government buildings in early February. Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County will drop the mandate for government buildings by the end of February. “I am in alignment with what the governor announced just yesterday that state office...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations And Positivity Rate Continue To Fall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 and the statewide positivity rate continue to fall, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. With hospitalizations falling by 20 over the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands at 657. That’s down more than 80% from last month’s peak of 3,462 patients. Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland, 508 are adults in acute care and 139 are adults in intensive care. Nine children are in acute care and one is in the ICU. The positivity rate dipped by 0.14%$ to 3.37%, down...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Group Of Parents, Students Calls For End Of Mask Mandate In Schools At Annapolis Rally

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —  A group of parents and students rallied outside of the Maryland State House on Thursday to call for the public school mask mandate to end. “We are a community of parents fighting for freedom,” said Julie Bennett of Howard County. The rally started at 10:30am and lasted for about 2 hours. Parents and some of their children from several different counties held signs, some of which read “Please Let Us Choose” and “Let Our Kids Breathe” while others chanted, “No more masks.” The group called on Gov. Larry Hogan to write an executive order to lift the face covering requirement...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Aim To Ban Untraceable Ghost Guns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawmakers testified in front of a Judicial Proceedings Committee about a bill that would ban ghost guns in Maryland on Wednesday. “If we do not intelligently deal with the issue of ghost guns, we will render 25 years of gun control legislation effectively meaningless,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. Ghost guns are untraceable guns without serial numbers. They’re made at home with parts purchased online without background checks. “Children can buy them,” McCarthy said. “Children can build them and children can use them.” McCarthy said his office just convicted an 18-year-old high school student last week for having a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Seeks Diaper Donations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County government is collecting diapers and baby wipes this month for local families in need of assistance. The cost of these necessities, which are not covered by many “safety-net” programs like Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has increased drastically in recent months at local pantries, according to county officials. “Low-income families are having to choose between buying diapers for their child or buying food,” Amber Shrodes, the director of Harford County Community Services, said. “Babies need clean, dry diapers to stay healthy, but some families simply can’t afford it....
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community Reacts To Baltimore Police Commissioner’s Call to End ‘Stop Snitching’ Culture

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison plead with the community Tuesday to help police bring violent criminals to justice. “It will require people who are out there standing right there when crimes are committed to help us hold those people accountable. Because, if nothing changes, then nothing changes,” Harrison said. Harrison detailed the work of detectives in recent cases despite the lack of help from witnesses in particular. “And not only not attempting to stop this behavior, but also being very uncooperative in helping us hold these cowardly criminals accountable,” Harrison said. The culture of silence dates back decades in Baltimore, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Authorities Sound Alarm Over Unemployment Insurance Scams

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Have you gotten a text lately saying you have thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits? Or perhaps a message claiming to be from the Department of Labor? Chances are it’s a scam. These are just a few of the ways the Maryland State Police and the Department of Labor’s Unemployment Division say fraudsters are targeting Marylanders in hopes of stealing their unemployment insurance benefits. Authorities say scams like this are on the rise. In fact, the Department of Labor has flagged 2.3 million unemployment assistant claims as fraudulent since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the state is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Department Of Health To Offer Booster Shots At State’s 6 Casinos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Maryland’s six casinos this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. The governor has encouraged Marylanders to get boosted, saying it offers the most protection against the virus and its variants. On Feb. 8, he launched VaxCash 2.0, a $2 million lottery to incentivize booster shots. “Getting a booster shot is a safe bet on your health, and millions of Marylanders have already stepped up to get one,” Hogan said Thursday.. “These clinics are another way to get more vaccines to the community, and I want to thank our...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Mask Policies Are Shifting Around The Decreasing COVID-19 Positivity Rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in three months, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Maryland has fallen below 4%. As infections rapidly decline as well as other key metrics, COVID-19 mitigation measures are starting to peel off despite the CDC’s recommendation to mask up in communities with substantial or high transmission spread. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the latest mask policy change on Monday. “As we approach the two-year mark of this pandemic, we are actively working to responsibly provide as much normalcy as possible for our employees and residents,” Olszewski said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harrison Calls For More Witness Cooperation To Combat Baltimore’s Crime Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s violent crime is in a spin cycle, affecting some of the city’s youngest residents. A 16-year-old male was shot and killed yesterday. A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest tonight. Authorities say he’s listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The city’s ongoing crime crisis has prompted Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to reach out to the public, urging them to say something if they see something. Harrison expressed his frustration with city crime at a press conference on Tuesday. City residents say they are frustrated too. Roshenda Murray is one of many mothers who lost her children...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

OIG Report: City Victim Of $375K Phishing Attack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City was the victim of a phishing scheme last year when it sent more than $375,000 to a hacker posing as a vendor with municipal contracts, according to a new report from the Office of the Inspector General. The company was receiving monthly payments from the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success. According to the report, the office and the finance department’s Bureau of Accounting and Payroll Services were twice contacted by email about changing the bank information for the payments. But the vendor’s email account had been “compromised by a malicious actor,” allowing a hacker to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lawmakers Grill Baltimore’s Postmaster Over Mail Delays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore’s postmaster testified Monday to a House Subcommittee on Government Operations he now has the staffing in place to ensure on-time mail delivery. The field hearing at the University of Baltimore was called following audits showing significant mail delays at several Baltimore area post offices. “While this performance is embarrassing. It is preventable,” USPS mail processing clerk Rictarsha Westmoreland said.A November audit highlighted significant mail delivery delays at nine Baltimore-area post office branches.“For Baltimore to be number one, the worst postal delivery in the country. That’s wrong. We can’t allow it,” Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said Monday. “When you’re the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Dip To 715, Positivity Rate Stands At 3.78%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 700 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the positivity rate remains below 4%, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. With hospitalizations falling by 36 over the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands at 715. That’s down more than 79% from last month’s peak of 3,462 hospitalizations. The positivity rate rose slightly to 3.78%, a 0.01% increase since Monday and an 87% decrease compared to last month’s high when the rate flirted with 30%. As Maryland’s key health metrics continue to show signs of improvement, state and local...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mask Requirement In State Buildings To End Next Week, Hogan Says; Union Counters The Decision ‘Makes No Sense’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting next week, masks will no longer be required for employees and visitors in state government buildings, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Monday. In a news release on the change, the governor pointed to the state’s improving COVID-19 metrics, with the positivity rate at 3.77% after peaking at 29.98% on Jan. 5. The change takes effect on Feb. 22. “Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” Hogan said. Masks will still be “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated workers and visitors, the governor said. In a statement, the president...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Monday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow. You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here. Schools Closures Carroll County Public Schools, closed   Delays Baltimore County Hereford Zone, two-hour delay Carroll Christian School, two-hour delay Calvert County Public Schools, two-hour delay Charles County Public Schools, two-hour delay North Carroll Community School, two-hour delay Montessori School of Westminster, two-hour delay St. Mary’s County Public Schools, two-hour delay Colleges Closures Delays Child Care Closures Delays Government Closures Delays Businesses Closures Delays COVID-19 Testing Centers Closures Delays    
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

