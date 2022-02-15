Local Barbers Say Sixers’ James Harden Has Perfect Philly Beard: ‘It’s As Full As Can Be’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers’ new star James Harden is often referred to by his nickname, “The Beard,” due to how his facial hair hangs from his face. Philadelphia is also famous for its full facial hair.

Eyewitness News tried to find out if Harden’s beard could be considered the perfect Philly beard.

Barbers in the city look at his beard and say he’s going to fit in in Philly just fine.

“Being a barber from Philadelphia, serving the community for 20 years, it’s something that’s a part of you,” Nate Zenon, of Civil Barbers in Fairmount, said.

As a longtime Philadelphia barber and the self-proclaimed proud owner of a Philly beard, Zenon knows one when he sees it.

“Ours is a bit more raw you would say,” Zenon said. “It’s like, it’s out there, but it’s not uniform. It’s not groomed like that perfect roundness or whatnot.”

“The way we go about shaping up our beard as well,” he added. “I mean, the fuller the better. Just that bulk, that hangtime would be that Philly beard.”

So when he saw the 76ers traded for Harden — the man commonly referred to as “The Beard,” he knew Harden was the perfect fit for Philly.

“I mean, it’s as full as can be,” Zenon said. “Once again, you can tell, it’s not uniform, it connects to the mustache, everything grows hangtime, and now he plays for Philly, so yeah we’re going to adopt that for what it is.”

But Zenon warns The Beard won’t be as beloved by Philly fans if he doesn’t win.

“Complimenting his beard, they’re happy about that as it is,” Zenon said. “Now, it’s just about how he performs.”

Because if he doesn’t perform, what will happen?

“You already know what happens. you’re in Philly. you already know what happens,” Zenon said.

The Philly beard is not new. There’s a whole history behind it that goes back to religion and hip hop.