ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens engaged

By Gregg Palermo, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wwXu_0eFArM9f00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged. On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

Saugerties girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3 ,” she tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Cuomo to file ethics complaint against AG’s office

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo will file misconduct complaints against the Attorney General’s Office for her investigation into his sexual harassment allegations, according to Cuomo’s attorney. According to Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney, he will personally file ethics complaints with the New York State Bar...
POLITICS
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Fiancé Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Relive Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ fiancé, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
ESPN

Four-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles announces engagement

Simone Biles, the most accomplished American gymnast in history, revealed she has a new piece of hardware for her large collection: an engagement ring. Biles, 24, announced her engagement to Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens on social media Tuesday. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in the caption on Instagram,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Gymnastics#Texas Monthly#Houston Texans#Remington#Nexstar Media Inc
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
HuffingtonPost

Adam Rippon Shreds Russian Olympic Doping Scandal With 2 Blistering Words

Former U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Monday slammed the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics as “a complete joke” following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow Russia’s Kamila Valieva to still compete despite a failed drug test. “Fuck...
SPORTS
US Magazine

Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
SELF

Brittany Bowe Gave Erin Jackson Her Olympic Spot. Now Both Are Leaving Beijing With Medals.

In January, the 500-meter event in the speed skating U.S. Olympic Trials ended with a movie-worthy twist: First-place winner Brittany Bowe, who qualified for the Olympics in the event with her victory, gave up her spot in Beijing so her friend and teammate Erin Jackson could go in her place. Jackson, who was ranked number one in the world going into the Trials, stumbled during the race and finished third.
SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

Woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy