LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. With the explosion of the Black Lives Matter movement, the national spotlight on systemic racism, and all the high-profile cases that have fueled the fight, we all want to believe that change is coming in America, but that would require white America to actually learn from past crimes of racial injustice—but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO