Shadowhunter is a melee DPS class in Lost Ark, one that depends on filling out its gauge to be able to transform into demons, which are at the core of its design. Once you've reached the endgame, however, you will be given the option of choosing between the Human side, with the Perfect Suppression skill, which boosts your damage in human form, with the con being your abilities having much longer cooldowns to boot. The pros of this build are the fact that its damage is very reliant, as there is no need to rely on a full uptime of your transformations, which is very skill-intensive in the endgame and can be countered straightforwardly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO