CCSD's STAR Students and Teachers are pictured by school from left to right. Congratulations to the Cherokee County School District’s 2022 STAR Students and Teachers!. The STAR, or Student Teacher Achievement Recognition, Student honor is awarded to the high school senior from each Georgia public and private high school with the highest score on any single test date of the SAT and who also ranks in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of his or her class based on grade point average. Each honored student is invited to select his or her favorite teacher to be named that school’s STAR Teacher.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO