Cycling and walking schemes in Salford and Bury receive funding

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding for a £4.1m scheme to turn a city road into a "people-focused route" to encourage cycling and walking has been approved. The scheme will see a new terraced cycle track, footpath and crossings...

#Salford#Infrastructure#Cycle Track#Greater Manchester#Bbc North West
