Superheroes might be all the rage these days, but "The Boys" remains one of the few examples that actually involves superheroes showing all their pent-up rage. The original live-action Amazon series, led by Jack Quaid (most recently in the news for joining Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer") and Karl Urban, burst onto the scene in July of 2019 and never looked back. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's gory and irreverent comic series of the same name, "The Boys" put a truly gruesome spin on the damaged psyches and power complexes that super-powered individuals would inevitably deal with in a world similar to our own.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO