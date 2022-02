Filming is continuing on DC's Batgirl movie, which is poised to finally bring the solo story of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) to life onscreen. The upcoming HBO Max-exclusive film features a surprising supporting cast, including J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon. While Simmons already briefly portrayed the character in both Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League, the confirmation that he was returning for Batgirl definitely pleasantly surprised fans. A new set of photos from the film's production have made their way online, which show Simmons in costume as Gordon, complete with his red mustache and hair. Some fans have also speculated that the photos could be from filming a flashback sequence, and that two of the people standing next to him could be playing a younger version of Barbara and her mother.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO