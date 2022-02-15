ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists ID Hundreds of Proteins That Interact with CFTR Protein

By Marisa Wexler MS
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
 2 days ago

An international team led by scientists at the University of Toronto identified hundreds of proteins, from among nearly 10,000 screened, that interact with the CFTR protein in mammalian cells. These interacting proteins may be useful therapeutic targets for cystic fibrosis (CF), which is caused by mutations in the gene...

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists discover a mysterious transition in an electronic crystal

When temperature changes, many materials undergo a phase transition, such as liquid water to ice, or a metal to a superconductor. Sometimes, a so-called hysteresis loop accompanies such a phase change, so that the transition temperatures are different depending on whether the material is cooled down or warmed up. In...
PHYSICS
Vice

Scientists Are Data Mining Black Holes to See If They Are Holograms

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. There are few places in the universe that invite as much curiosity—and terror—as the interior of a black hole. These extreme objects exert such a powerful gravitational pull that not even light can escape them, a feature that has left many properties of black holes unexplained.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Scientists weigh one of the most mysterious particles in the universe

Neutrinos may be the most mysterious particles in the universe. These ghostly entities zip around at nearly the speed of light and can fly through matter easily — a light-year's worth of lead would only stop about half of the neutrinos flying through it. They are so light that no experiment to date has successfully weighed them.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftr#Target Protein#Protein Function#Living Cells#The University Of Toronto#U Of T#Molecular Systems Biology#Mamth Hts
Nature.com

Protein sequence design with a learned potential

The task of protein sequence design is central to nearly all rational protein engineering problems, and enormous effort has gone into the development of energy functions to guide design. Here, we investigate the capability of a deep neural network model to automate design of sequences onto protein backbones, having learned directly from crystal structure data and without any human-specified priors. The model generalizes to native topologies not seen during training, producing experimentally stable designs. We evaluate the generalizability of our method to a de novo TIM-barrel scaffold. The model produces novel sequences, and high-resolution crystal structures of two designs show excellent agreement with in silico models. Our findings demonstrate the tractability of an entirely learned method for protein sequence design.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human transcription factor protein interaction networks

Transcription factors (TFs) interact with several other proteins in the process of transcriptional regulation. Here, we identify 6703 and 1536 protein"“protein interactions for 109 different human TFs through proximity-dependent biotinylation (BioID) and affinity purification mass spectrometry (AP-MS), respectively. The BioID analysis identifies more high-confidence interactions, highlighting the transient and dynamic nature of many of the TF interactions. By performing clustering and correlation analyses, we identify subgroups of TFs associated with specific biological functions, such as RNA splicing or chromatin remodeling. We also observe 202 TF-TF interactions, of which 118 are interactions with nuclear factor 1 (NFI) family members, indicating uncharacterized cross-talk between NFI signaling and other TF signaling pathways. Moreover, TF interactions with basal transcription machinery are mainly observed through TFIID and SAGA complexes. This study provides a rich resource of human TF interactions and also act as a starting point for future studies aimed at understanding TF-mediated transcription.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Fix, not fight: Scientists help plants regenerate after injury

After injury, plants make a trade-off between repairing damaged tissue and ramping up their defenses, according to a new study led by researchers in New York University's Center for Genomics and Systems Biology and published in Developmental Cell. Understanding how plants regulate these responses enabled the researchers to nudge wounded...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Picturing protein disaggregation

Just how chaperones clear protein aggregates is a notoriously impenetrable problem. A new study now shows how single-molecule movies of Hsp104 and Hsp70 chaperones acting on amyloid fibers are the key to revealing their underlying cooperation in time and space. Over time, proteins can lose their properly folded structures, exposing...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists develop new method for creating promising new sulphur-based medicines

A key technical challenge in creating new sulfur-based medicines has been overcome by scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), leading to the prospect of many new therapeutic 'weapons' in the fight against disease and illness. Every successful drug has a part of it that physically fits into the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Cellular tornadoes sculpt organs

How are the different shapes of our organs and tissues generated? To answer this question, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, forced muscle cells to spontaneously reproduce simple shapes in vitro. By confining them on adhesion discs, the biochemists and physicists observed that the cells rapidly self-organize by aligning themselves in the same direction. A circular motion is created around a vortex—called a topological defect—which, by orienting the cells, allows them to join forces, deforming the cell monolayer into a protrusion, a structure commonly observed in embryo development. This cylindrical protrusion is maintained by the collective rotational forces of the cells, creating a tornado-like effect. The formation of these cellular tornadoes would therefore constitute a simple mechanism of spontaneous morphogenesis, dictated by the unique properties of multicellular assemblies. These results can be read in the journal Nature Materials.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Seattle Times

Scientists name newly discovered flatworm after COVID-19

There’s plenty of creepy, crawly stuff in the soil, and organisms such as worms, snails and slugs are essential to the planet’s health. But flatworms, a subset of creepy creatures that feed on those soil dwellers and gobble up biodiversity in the process, are a threat to the world’s dirt. Now, scientists have identified two new species of the alien-appearing animals — and named one after COVID-19.
WILDLIFE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Study: The Earth’s core could be in a ‘superionic’ state

A study of the Earth’s core published last week in the journal Nature is challenging what scientists have thought about the structure of the planet. The new study showed that Earth’s inner core is in a “superionic state,” made of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, which, when combined and subjected to pressure and temperature, create a substance that is between a solid and a liquid.
SCIENCE
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy