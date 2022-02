At their meeting on February 07, 2022, The Westport Board of Health rescinded the town-wide face-covering mandate and replaced it with the following:. “Effective December 21, 2021: In response to the spread of the Delta variant and the emerging Omicron variant, the Department of Public Health now advises that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home). The DPH particularly urges this recommendation if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.”

WESTPORT, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO