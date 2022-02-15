ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2’s new Witch Queen trailer heralds next week’s expansion arrival

By Bree Royce
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t get too excited yet – it’s not actually time to launch Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. That’s coming on February 22nd. What’s out today is the launch trailer, the appetizer before the main course. “Savathûn has gifted her...

