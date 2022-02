UPDATE: No apology yet from Billie Eilish. But she responded to Kanye West tweet in his comments section. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” Eilish replied. EARLIER: Kanye West wants an apology from Billie Eilish. Not to him, but to fellow rapper Travis Scott, who was allegedly dissed by Eilish last Saturday. The beef started when Eilish stopped her show in Atlanta on Saturday to attend to a fan having breathing problems in front of the stage. Eilish got her crew to procure an inhaler for the fan. That’s when she made some comments that many have construed as...

