ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Hong Kong hospitals begin placing patients...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong accelerates release of COVID-19 hospital patients

Hong Kong has a zero-COVID-19 policy, with stringent coronavirus rules to try to ensure that no trace of COVID-19 gets into its borders and any sign of it is squashed. These rules included keeping COVID-19 patients in the hospital for sometimes weeks to ensure they wouldn’t spread the virus into the community. This approach kept some people with no symptoms hospitalized for over a month.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID cases surge

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases by adhering to China's "zero tolerance" strategy. To ease the strain on the...
WORLD
lakecountystar.com

Hong Kong ramps up COVID-19 testing amid outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader on Friday vowed to maintain its “zero” COVID-19 policy as it plans to ramp up virus testing, amid record daily infections. Carrie Lam said during a news conference that the city would raise its testing quota to 200,000 daily, and eventually aim for 300,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Wards#Medical Facilities
International Business Times

Record Hong Kong COVID Infections Strain Hospitals, China Pledges Support

Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak. Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wjtn.com

Hong Kong under pressure as record COVID outbreak stretches hospitals to limit

(HONG KONG) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong officials to “take all necessary steps” to contain the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Hong Kong -- which went for months without any daily cases last year -- reported a record 4,285 daily cases on Wednesday, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong 'overwhelmed' as Covid-19 infections hit record

HONG KONG (Feb 14): The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in coronavirus cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
texasguardian.com

Fifth COVID wave has filled Hong Kong hospitals: city official

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said the latest wave of COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed the city, which is struggling to cope. Health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on February 14, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases. China has said it will provide the city with testing, treatment and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with COVID fight

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now. Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Hong Kong hospitals buckle under omicron surge

Hong Kong is battling a record Covid surge that threatens to overwhelm the city’s hospitals, with several hospitals already reported to have run out of space. The crisis is being blamed on the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant and relatively poor vaccinations rates. On Tuesday Carrie Lam,...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland seeing record numbers of patients at emergency departments

A record-breaking number of people attended Irish emergency departments last week, according to HSE data.It comes as officials warned of serious pressure on the health system as it faces a winter surge, with “extraordinarily high” level of attendance at emergency units.At a briefing on Thursday, HSE chiefs said the surge could see some elective surgeries cancelled.HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said: “We hope this peak is a temporary and short-lived thing.“This is a not a flu-driven surge, this is just sick people coming to our emergency departments.”Ms O’Connor said 27,904 patients attended emergency departments last week, with 6,909 admitted.The...
WORLD
Law.com

Hong Kong: The Great Departure

According to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce, 42% of expatriates in Hong Kong are considering leaving Hong Kong. That compares to 26% of the companies surveyed saying they are considering relocating. This great exodus has been talked about to death. So I raised these statistics with some...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: Fewer train services and pandemic postal delays

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Train services are not back to pre-pandemic levels, with new data showing more than a fifth have not resumed. The data comes despite work-from-home guidance ending a month ago. Commuters say they're struggling to get to work because of this, while also contending with sudden cancellations. Train operators are trying to bring back services but the government says it can't guarantee they will return to pre-pandemic levels.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Covid-19: Care home rules easing 'too little, too late'

A woman whose father is in a care home has described the easing of visiting restrictions as "too little, too late". On Thursday, the Department of Health announced that there will no longer be a restriction on the number of people who may visit but visits remain limited to two households per day.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy