Hagel scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Marc-Andre Fleury's bid for an empty-netter didn't work, but Hagel was able to cash in on a pass from Patrick Kane. Hagel has racked up four goals and three assists in his last seven games. He's holding a top-six role, and he's up to 14 tallies, 27 points, 73 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 43 appearances. The winger's on track for over 45 points this season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO