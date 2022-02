Michigan comes in 13-10 overall, and 7-6 in the conference. The Wolverines had four games in eight days, capping it off with a tough home loss against Ohio State. Michigan found ways to get looks but struggled finding the bottom of the net. The execution was solid throughout the game, but in a time the starters were struggling to score, Michigan needed the bench to step up. Michigan will need to either stop the potent Iowa offense or find a way to put up points. In a game that is on the road against a team who loves to run, slowing the games down may be their best bet to keep the game within reach.

