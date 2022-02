Based on wagering figures from the first month of legal sports betting in New York, Caesar (and his sportsbook) has a shot at becoming the next emperor of the Empire State. After officially launching online sports betting, which includes wagering from mobile devices, on January 8, New York handled more than $1.62 billion in wagered cash by the 30th, a single-month record for any state. The previous state record of $1.3 billion, which was set by New Jersey in October of 2021, was broken in just three weeks. Of the books taking bets in the state, Caesars Sportsbook attracted the most action, followed by FanDuel, DraftKings and BetRivers.

GAMBLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO