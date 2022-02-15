ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tower Is Intel’s Latest Acquisition Target

By Brian Santo
EETimes.com
 19 hours ago

Intel said it is buying foundry service company Tower Semiconductor. The purchase price is $5.4 billion. The Wall Street Journal originally reported the news. News that Intel might be interested sent Tower’s stock price soaring. Among those who have reported on that, the consensus is that Intel is simply adding yet...

www.eetimes.com

