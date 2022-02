The Dow plunged more than 500 points Thursday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis sent investors scrambling for cover. U.S. and NATO officials have repeatedly said there’s been no sign of de-escalation at the border, despite Kremlin claims earlier this week that some troops had been withdrawn. Western officials said Russia has actually beefed up its military presence with thousands of new troops. On Thursday, the State Department said Russia had expelled the deputy chief of mission to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

