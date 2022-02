Charlie Munger is a name that draws the ire of many a crypto investor. He, alongside his partner Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, have been more than just bearish on crypto; the two have chalked up digital currency as nothing more than “rat poison.” In an interview today, it seems like Munger is not budging from that stance. The billionaire is doubling down on his crypto comments but with an added level of irony considering his recent $1 billion bet on a neobank.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO