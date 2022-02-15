ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PNAS Papers on Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, Atlantic Cod, Heart Valve Remodeling Network

GenomeWeb
 2 days ago

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. For a paper slated to appear in PNAS this week, researchers at Georgia State University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and other centers in the US and...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Gradient association between pulmonary tuberculosis and diabetes mellitus among households with a tuberculosis case: a contact tracing-based study

Pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) and diabetes mellitus (DM) remain high morbidity and mortality, especially when they are comorbid with each other. Screening for diabetes mellitus in tuberculosis is essential as the incidence and mortality of DM in the population with PTB are higher than in the general people. We aimed to examine the gradient association of tuberculosis on developing DM, the additional yield and the number needed to screen (NNS) to find a new diabetes case. A cross-sectional study was conducted on 801 tuberculosis cases and 972 household contacts in Guizhou, China, from April 2019 to October 2020. After screening for PTB among contacts, all participants were screened for DM and interviewed. Kendall's tau-b test and proportional odds logistic regression analysis were applied to identify the gradient associations. Among the 1773 subjects, the additional yield of screening was 21.8%. The NNSs of the non-PTB group, the sputum-culture negative and positive groups were 50, 60 and 113, respectively. The gradient incremental establishment of DM and PTB were positively correlated. The general trend on the gradient of DM significantly increased with the gradient increase of PTB. Age 35Â years and over, excessive edible oil intake and DM family history were identified as significant predictors of diabetes. Integrated screening for DM targeted to different gradients of PTB combined with associated factors is necessitated to achieve a higher additional yield.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Sequencing Could Replace Standard Approaches for Prenatal Diagnosis of Fetal Anomalies

NEW YORK — Whole-genome sequencing is a promising alternative to currently used assays to diagnose fetal anomalies, a new analysis has found. Fetal structural anomalies arise in about 3 percent of pregnancies and can range from mild to severe. While karyotyping, FISH, and array-based approaches have been used to identify genetic causes of fetal anomalies uncovered by ultrasound, sequencing approaches are being adopted or explored to improve diagnostic rates.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Cancer Genome Analysis Points to Biallelic Mutations to Inform Variant Interpretation

NEW YORK – More than one-fifth of cancer cases appear to involve mutations that affect both the maternal and paternal allele at the same genome site, new research suggests. The findings, published in Nature Genetics on Thursday, argue against an "infinite sites model" that assumes mutations do not arise at the same site twice.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Machine Learning May Extend MALDI Mass Spec-Based Antibiotic Resistance Testing

NEW YORK – New research by scientists at ETH Zurich and the University of Basel could extend MALDI mass spectrometry-based antibiotic susceptibility testing used in clinical microbiology. The development could prove a boon for Bruker and BioMérieux, currently the dominant players in the field, who have both made efforts...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Cod#Heart Valve#Pnas#Georgia State University#Rna#Esxr#Esxs#Anthropocene#Clemson University
Nature.com

Cell specific peripheral immune responses predict survival in critical COVID-19 patients

SARS-CoV-2 triggers a complex systemic immune response in circulating blood mononuclear cells. The relationship between immune cell activation of the peripheral compartment and survival in critical COVID-19 remains to be established. Here we use single-cell RNA sequencing and Cellular Indexing of Transcriptomes and Epitomes by sequence mapping to elucidate cell type specific transcriptional signatures that associate with and predict survival in critical COVID-19. Patients who survive infection display activation of antibody processing, early activation response, and cell cycle regulation pathways most prominent within B-, T-, and NK-cell subsets. We further leverage cell specific differential gene expression and machine learning to predict mortality using single cell transcriptomes. We identify interferon signaling and antigen presentation pathways within cDC2 cells, CD14 monocytes, and CD16 monocytes as predictors of mortality with 90% accuracy. Finally, we validate our findings in an independent transcriptomics dataset and provide a framework to elucidate mechanisms that promote survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients. Identifying prognostic indicators among critical COVID-19 patients holds tremendous value in risk stratification and clinical management.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Ancient Orkney, Cancer Immune Evasion, Functional Analysis of Psychiatric Risk Gene

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from the UK, Germany, Ireland, and Portugal presents findings from an ancient DNA analysis of Bronze Age individuals in Orkney — a noted Neolithic cultural hub where there has been scant evidence of a subsequent Beaker culture that was present in mainland Britain. With sequence data for 22 Bronze Age and three Iron Age representatives from northwest Orkney, the researchers saw signs of migration into Orkney. Although some Mesolithic mitochondrial lineages and local Neolithic ancestry persisted in male lineages well into the Iron Age, Pontic-Caspian Steppe ancestry and incoming mitochondrial DNA lineages also turned up. "We find clear evidence for Early Bronze Age immigration into Orkney," the authors report, "but with an extraordinary pattern: continuity from the Neolithic on the male line of descent but immigration from continental Europe on the female side, echoed in the genome-wide picture."
CANCER
Nature.com

Treatment outcomes of Mycobacterium avium complex pulmonary disease according to disease severity

Mycobacterium avium complex pulmonary disease (MAC-PD) requires long-term treatment. We analyzed the outcomes of 992 MAC-PD patients according to disease severity and compared the outcomes of intermittent and daily therapy for mild disease. Patients were divided into groups according to severity using the body mass index, age, cavity, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and sex (BACES) system, and culture conversion rates were evaluated. We also evaluated the effects of intermittent treatment on the culture conversion rates in mild disease group. Using the BACES, 992 patients were divided into mild (n"‰="‰331), moderate (n"‰="‰503), and severe (n"‰="‰158) disease groups, and culture conversion at the end of treatment was achieved in 85% (282/331), 80% (403/503), and 61% (97/158), respectively. Differences in culture conversion among the severity groups were significant (p"‰<"‰0.001). In patients with mild disease, culture conversion rates were similar between intermittent (84%, 166/198) and daily (87%, 116/133) treatment (p"‰="‰0.396), and intermittent antibiotic therapy did not negatively impact culture conversion (adjusted hazard ratio 1.08; confidence interval 0.83"“1.41; p"‰="‰0.578). MAC-PD patients with mild disease had higher culture conversion rates. Daily and intermittent therapy yielded similar culture conversion rates for mild disease. Treatment strategies with lower pill burden may be applicable in mild MAC-PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
GenomeWeb

Base-Editing Sensors Enable High-Throughput Analysis of Cancer-Linked SNVs

NEW YORK — Researchers have developed sensors to measure base editing efficiency with the goal of enabling the characterization of single-variant nucleotides in cancer-linked genes. Genomic studies have tied variants in a range of genes to cancer risk, but the effects of some of those variants are not clear....
HEALTH
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers uncover novel links to mutations associated with Parkinson’s disease

A new study by a Yale-led research team has discovered that disrupting the trafficking of a protein known as ATG-9 further inhibits the cellular degradation pathway known as autophagy. Researchers from Yale and Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center investigated the localization of the autophagy protein ATG-9 in neurons, and...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Genome Research Studies of WGS-Based mtDNA Profiles, MYC Overexpression, Inbred Scandinavian Wolves

Researchers at the Broad Institute and other centers in the US and Australia dig into mitochondrial DNA variation using whole-genome sequences collected in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD). After developing a pipeline for calling mtDNA variants from the genome sequence data, the team tapped into sequence data for 56,434 individuals of European, African, Latino, or Asian ancestry in version 3.1 of gnomAD, identifying some 10,850 mtDNA variants, related mitochondrial haplotypes, and pathogenic mtDNA variants. "As the first large-scale mtDNA database built from WGS data via a publicly available pipeline, this study has provided both open-source tools and data that will support mtDNA analysis in addition to nuclear variants as part of clinical WGS testing," the authors conclude.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Studies Point to Circular Guide RNA Applications in RNA Editing Approaches

NEW YORK – In a pair of studies published in Nature Biotechnology on Thursday, independent research teams from the US and China demonstrated the potential of using circular guide RNAs and a cell's own adenosine deaminase enzymes to do RNA editing. For the first of these studies, investigators at...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Rutgers University Researchers Develop PCR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay to Detect All Known Variants

NEW YORK – Researchers at Rutgers University have developed a molecular test they say can detect all known variants of SARS-CoV-2, potentially offering a strategy to help guide treatments and track the spread of COVID-19. David Alland and his colleagues recently published a preprint study describing the test in MedRxiv detailing how the test works with the Omicron variant, the culprit in the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolomic and microbiome profiling reveals personalized risk factors for coronary artery disease

Complex diseases, such as coronary artery disease (CAD), are often multifactorial, caused by multiple underlying pathological mechanisms. Here, to study the multifactorial nature of CAD, we performed comprehensive clinical and multi-omic profiling, including serum metabolomics and gut microbiome data, for 199 patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) recruited from two major Israeli hospitals, and validated these results in a geographically distinct cohort. ACS patients had distinct serum metabolome and gut microbial signatures as compared with control individuals, and were depleted in a previously unknown bacterial species of the Clostridiaceae family. This bacterial species was associated with levels of multiple circulating metabolites in control individuals, several of which have previously been linked to an increased risk of CAD. Metabolic deviations in ACS patients were found to be person specific with respect to their potential genetic or environmental origin, and to correlate with clinical parameters and cardiovascular outcomes. Moreover, metabolic aberrations in ACS patients linked to microbiome and diet were also observed to a lesser extent in control individuals with metabolic impairment, suggesting the involvement of these aberrations in earlier dysmetabolic phases preceding clinically overt CAD. Finally, a metabolomics-based model of body mass index (BMI) trained on the non-ACS cohort predicted higher-than-actual BMI when applied to ACS patients, and the excess BMI predictions independently correlated with both diabetes mellitus (DM) and CAD severity, as defined by the number of vessels involved. These results highlight the utility of the serum metabolome in understanding the basis of risk-factor heterogeneity in CAD.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

New DNA-Based Immune Cell Profiling Method Could Boost Biomarker Discovery

NEW YORK – A new tool for profiling the composition and activity of immune cells in the blood without the need for isolating intact cells could provide a powerful tool for uncovering biomarkers and revealing unknown aspects of immune function in cancer and other diseases. A group led by...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heparanase promotes endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition in diabetic glomerular endothelial cells through mediating ERK signaling

Glomerular endothelial cells (GEnCs) dysfunction occurs at the early stage of diabetic nephropathy (DN). One of its characteristics is endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). Heparanase (HPSE) is the only known mammalian endoglycosidase capable of degrading heparin sulfates and has a prominent role in DN pathogenesis. However, whether HPSE induces EndMT of GEnCs remains unknown. This study aimed to determine the effect and potential mechanism of HPSE on GEnCs phenotype under high-glucose conditions. In the early development of streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic mice, HPSE overexpression was positively correlated with renal injury and the number of GEnCs undergoing EndMT, which was characterized by loss of endothelial marker CD31 and gain of mesenchymal markers including Î±-SMA and Snail1/2 by double immunofluorescence staining. Bioinformatics analysis revealed a positive correlation between HPSE and ERK. The counts of double positive staining of CD31 and p-ERK1/2 was significantly increased in the glomeruli of STZ-induced diabetic mice compared with sham mice. In cultured GEnCs, high glucose dramatically upregulated the expressions of HPSE and p-ERK1/2, both of which were markedly blocked by HPSE siRNA. Furthermore, recombinant mouse HPSE (rmHPSE) promoted the expressions of mesenchymal markers and p-ERK1/2 in a dosage- and time-dependent manner. U0126, a specific MEK/ERK inhibitor, significantly inhibited either high glucose or rmHPSE-induced EndMT of GEnCs. These data indicate that high glucose induces EndMT of GEnCs at least partially through upregulating HPSE and that HPSE promotes EndMT of GEnCs via activating ERK signaling. This study improves understanding the crucial role of HPSE in DN development and progression.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy