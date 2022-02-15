PNAS Papers on Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, Atlantic Cod, Heart Valve Remodeling Network

Pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) and diabetes mellitus (DM) remain high morbidity and mortality, especially when they are comorbid with each other. Screening for diabetes mellitus in tuberculosis is essential as the incidence and mortality of DM in the population with PTB are higher than in the general people. We aimed to examine the gradient association of tuberculosis on developing DM, the additional yield and the number needed to screen (NNS) to find a new diabetes case. A cross-sectional study was conducted on 801 tuberculosis cases and 972 household contacts in Guizhou, China, from April 2019 to October 2020. After screening for PTB among contacts, all participants were screened for DM and interviewed. Kendall's tau-b test and proportional odds logistic regression analysis were applied to identify the gradient associations. Among the 1773 subjects, the additional yield of screening was 21.8%. The NNSs of the non-PTB group, the sputum-culture negative and positive groups were 50, 60 and 113, respectively. The gradient incremental establishment of DM and PTB were positively correlated. The general trend on the gradient of DM significantly increased with the gradient increase of PTB. Age 35Â years and over, excessive edible oil intake and DM family history were identified as significant predictors of diabetes. Integrated screening for DM targeted to different gradients of PTB combined with associated factors is necessitated to achieve a higher additional yield.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO