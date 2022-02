In the round of 16 of ATP Delray Beach Open 2022, Cameron Norrie will take on Oscar Otte. Tournament: ATP Delray Beach Open 2022. Cameron Norrie is a British professional tennis player. His current ranking according to the ATP is World No.13 although his highest ranking was World No.12. He has two singles career titles to his name. Ahead of the ATP Delray Beach Open, he was seen at the ATP Rotterdam Open where he won the round of 16 against Karen Khachanov with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO