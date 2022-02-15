ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director Michael Koch Captures Magic of the Mountains in Berlin Contender ‘A Piece of Sky’

By Ben Croll
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo follow-up his 2016 debut “Marija,” Swiss filmmaker Michael Koch set his sight skyward, fixing his vision on a remote Alpine farming community both untouched and victim to time. The filmmaker immersed himself in that world, working with village locals, collecting stories and living off the land, and would then channel...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Misty valleys, magical woods and monstrous storms: The incredible winners of the 2021 International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition revealed

Landscape photography reminds us that we really do live in a wonderful world. And for eye-catching aide-memoires, you'll be hard-pushed to beat the winning and short-listed entries for The 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest. The judges chose from 4,504 entries from around the world, with pictures of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Screendaily

Natalia Lopez Gallardo on her Berlin Golden Bear contender ‘Robe Of Gems’

Mexican-Bolivian Gallardo makes her feature directing debut on Competition selection Robe Of Gems after working as an editor on Amat Escalante’s Heli, Lisandro Alonso’s Jauja and Carlos Reygadas’s Post Tenebras Lux. Using dream sequences, symbolism and realism, Gallardo connects the fates of three women in a rural...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Love off the Grid': Spider Sighting and a Shower Mishap Lead to Tension in Exclusive Clip

Things continue to get wild on discovery+'s new series Love Off The Grid, and fan-favorite couple Jen and Charlie are hitting a few snags after moving in together. In an exclusive clip ahead of Sunday, Jan. 6's episode, Jen struggles to adapt to life off the grid in Charlie's remote North Carolina cabin. While the lack of bathroom privacy can be assuaged with some homemade breakfast from Charlie, a clogged water pipe makes showering impossible for Jen.
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘Nelly & Nadine’ Director Magnus Gertten Discusses His Berlin Doc

Veteran Swedish documentary maker Magnus Gertten’s “Nelly & Nadine,” a love story that begins in the hell of the Ravensbrück concentration camp, world-premieres in Berlin. Rise and Shine World Sales reps this Panorama title. “Nelly & Nadine” is the third film you have made inspired by...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Variety

Director Gudmundsson on Growing Up and His Berlin Film ‘Beautiful Beings’

For his sophomore feature, “Beautiful Beings,” playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama, Icelandic helmer-writer Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson returns to the subject of his prize-winning first feature “Heartstone” (2016): fraught adolescent friendships and difficult family lives. In “Beautiful Beings,” a horrendously bullied youth forms a tentative rapport with a trio of tough outsiders. Together, the boys experiment with aggression and violence, but also learn about loyalty and love. The action is captured with a shooting style that blends naturalism and lyricism, using mostly first-time young actors. To find his characters, Gudmundsson put out an open casting call across the country. “We...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

These Drawings Capture The Magical, Fleeting Moments Of New Motherhood

When parents look back on the first year of their baby’s life, they often say it seems to go by in a flash. The fussy spells, dirty diapers and sleepless nights may seem never-ending at the time. But many parents find that the precious little moments — the snuggles, belly laughs, gummy smiles and curious wonderment at the world around them — are all so fleeting.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The New Yorker

In “The Sky Is Everywhere,” a Conventional Melodrama Meets a Visionary Director

The new film by Josephine Decker, “The Sky Is Everywhere,” is the exception that proves the rule. Usually, the very nature of a director’s cinematic authorship entails involvement with the script, regardless of what the credits say. Decker is one of the most original directors working now—her career in features started with “Butter on the Latch,” and its première screening, in 2013, was a “Rite of Spring” moment for the lucky few who were there. She has something of a specialty: the dramatization of female artists and the tangle of their creative and personal conflicts, which she invests with a comprehensive cinematic imagination and a furious passion. The theme continues in “The Sky Is Everywhere” (coming to Apple TV+ on Friday), the story of Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman), a high-school senior with vast musical talent who has been crushed by the sudden death of her sister. The screenwriter, Jandy Nelson, adapted her own novel of the same title. Nelson is also an executive producer, and her presence may have made it difficult for Decker’s directorial authorship to assert itself—nevertheless, it does, in several of the movie’s strongest moments of performance, and, especially, in the film’s images and fantasy scenes, which are among the treasures of the recent cinema.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Stylish YA Adaptation The Sky Is Everywhere Mixes Magical Realism with Potent Grief

YA adaptations in film often get an undeservedly bad rap, if only because popular contemporary YA fiction—at least of the sort that tends to garner enough mainstream attention to land feature film or television deals—is known for often being tremendously sad and cloyingly emotional. (Think more The Fault in Our Stars rather than The Hunger Games.) Usually, they involve death, often of a major character or someone close to a major character. Ugly crying, for the reader, at least, is the norm. So, consider this your warning going in that The Sky Is Everywhere is an emotional ride, one that frequently skirts the line between sharply truthful and painfully saccharine. (Usually ending up in the realm of the former, but not always.) Yet its whimsical, fairytale feel generally keeps the story from feeling like something you’ve seen before.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Swiss
Colossal

A Photo Series Captures a Magnificent Rock Formation Set Against the Tateyama Mountains

With the imposing Tateyama Mountain Range in the backdrop, a photo series by Yasuto Inagaki centers on a smaller, recurring focal point: a few trees that have sprung from the top of cragged rocks. Inagaki, who lives in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture, visits Mount Inaba in Oyabe City often to capture the unusual formation among different weather, times of day, and seasons. Some shots show the sun just atop the mountains as it reflects in the water below, while others document bright daylight illuminating the snowy backdrop and an airplane flying in the distance. “The first time I encountered a miraculous scene like this one,” he tells Colossal,” the city was covered in fog, and the moon was shining brightly on the Tateyama Mountain Range…I have visited the shooting several times.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
lwlies.com

A Piece of Sky – first-look review

Michael Koch’s drama about an Alpine couple whose lives are changed by a devastating medical diagnosis proves a frustrating watch. Sometimes, the most difficult thing about losing someone isn’t simply the reality that eventually the person you love more than anyone else will be gone. To understand that they’re dying without knowing how long you have left, or to look into the eyes of the person you love and realise the spark that once defined them has already gone as their body remains. That frightening possibility of someone being alive but no longer in control, a shell of the person you once knew, is far scarier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Stamford Advocate

Berlin Title ‘My Two Voices’ Broken Down by Director Lina Rodriguez

Colombian-Canadian director Lina Rodríguez’s third feature, “My Two Voices”, a 68 min documentary that through its short runtime artfully orchestrates a polyphony of emotions, colors, textures and voices in its portrayal of three immigrant women. Produced by Canada’s Rayon Verde, the same production company behind her...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Chronicle

Get a piece of the magic on Eels' latest album 'Extreme Witchcraft'

Eels is hard to define. From the riveting melancholiness of “It’s a Mother****er”, the soulfulness of “A Swallow in the Sun,” to the carefree spontaneity of “I Like Birds,” this band’s music cannot be boiled down to one or two words. Even in a single album there are multiple motifs, emotions and storylines, and Eels’ new album “Extreme Witchcraft” is no exception. As Eels’ frontman Mark Everett, also known as “E,” puts it, “Sometimes it's simple and pretty, other times it's loud and grating. It's been a lot of things over the years, and we still don't have an easy answer for this one.”
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Michael Borodin Talks Shop About His Berlin Pic ‘Convenience Store’

Uzbekistan-born Michael Borodin makes a searing feature debut with the Russia-Turkey-Slovenia co-production “Convenience Store,” a story of modern slavery in Moscow, taking places under the noses of thousands of indifferent witnesses. Demonstrating his interest in pressing social issues, Borodin’s Berlinale Panorama selection was inspired by his personal experience as an illegal immigrant to Russia and the 2012 case of the “Golyanovo slaves,” which is now making its way to the European Court of Human Rights.
MOVIES
Missoulian

Big Sky Film Fest: An artist made a mural in jail, piece by piece

The details of “Apokaluptein:16389067” are too much to take in on a small screen — a mural comprising 70 bed sheet squares, with transferred imagery from newspapers overlaid in a collage of heaven, hell and purgatory. That Jesse Krimes made it while serving a prison sentence, and...
VISUAL ART
Screendaily

‘Northern Skies Over Empty Space’: Berlin Review

Alejandra Marquez Abella’s third feature is a powerful blend of class drama and classic Western, set on a Mexican ranch. Dir: Alejandra Marquez Abella. Mexico. 2022. 116 minutes. A premonition of end times hangs like a storm cloud over Don Reynaldo’s ranch, the sole location of Alejandra Marquez Abella’s...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

How The Sky Is Everywhere Director Used Practical Effects Instead of CGI to Create a Sense of Magical Realism

When Josephine Decker first read the screenplay for The Sky Is Everywhere, she knew she had to direct it. The new feature film is out Friday from Apple TV+ and A24, with a screenplay adapted by author Jandy Nelson from her own 2010 young adult novel of the same name. But Decker made a few tweaks to the script in order to avoid using CGI in favor of practical effects to achieve the sense of magical realism that characterizes Nelson’s book.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Berlin Review: ‘Against The Ice’

Heroism, obsession, sheet ice and huskies. It’s a winning combination, the stuff of stories that show men – because these were stories about men – reaching beyond themselves to survive the elements. Sometimes, even in stories, they didn’t survive because they sacrificed themselves for their comrades, finding their best selves in tough situations. Before imaginary superheroes took over, these tall tales and true of derring-do used to fill children’s annuals. Against the Ice is exactly that kind of story. In 1909, a Danish expedition led by Captain Einar Mikkelsen headed for the northwest of Greenland. Its mission was to try to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Berlin Review: Golden Bear Winner ‘Alcarrás’ From Director Carla Simon

The Sole family grows peaches. Round white peaches ripen first; then the flat white peaches that supermarkets like; then yellow cling peaches. Their farmhouse is surrounded by the plantation they have tended for three generations, promised to them in perpetuity by the current owner’s great-grandparents during the Civil War. Memories are long in their corner of Catalonia. Nobody remembers a time before peaches. Harvesting determines the rhythm of their rumbustious family life. When the fruit ripens, it’s all hands on deck. Director Carla Simon, whose radiant film Alcarrás has just won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, grew up...
MOVIES
SFGate

Channing Tatum on ‘Dog,’ ‘Magic Mike,’ Marvel and his hiatus

NEW YORK (AP) — Not since 2017’s “Logan Lucky” has Channing Tatum been the lead in a film. It’s been a confounding hiatus for one of Hollywood’s top stars — an actor (Gawker once deemed him the icon of “new masculinity” ) who has playfully, goofily, sometimes shirtlessly redefined male movie stardom. America agrees on very little, but who doesn’t love Channing Tatum?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy