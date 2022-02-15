ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Indictment says St. Louis lawyer faked legal documents

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Louis lawyer on charges that he faked legal documents in court cases for more than a year. Andrew Gavin Wynne was indicted last week on five counts of identity theft for incidents that...

www.kansascity.com

NBC News

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters placed on probation as lawyers

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys. The court suspended the law licenses of Mark and Patricia McCloskey but delayed the suspension and put the two on probation for a year. The order means the couple can still practice, but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KABC

Home-defending St. Louis Lawyer Couple Put On Law Probation

(Jefferson City, MO) — The two attorneys that went viral after protesters harassing them in St. Louis prompted them to arm themselves, are being put on law probation. The Missouri Supreme Court announced the move against Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday, noting the probation will last a year. While the couple will be able to practice law during that time, Mark McCloskey told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he is still considering appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. The couple were caught on camera waving guns at protestors walking by their home in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey added that Tuesday’s decision does not change his intent to run for the Missouri Senate seat currently held by Roy Blunt. Read this and judge for yourself.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abovethelaw.com

Associate Indicted After Faking Court Orders

Wynne was an associate at the Kirkwood, Missouri, law firm now known as Menees & Menees at the time he faked the documents. Partner Hardy Menees calls Wynne’s behavior “inexplicable,” and describes the motives as “perplexing.”. Wynne reportedly forged a variety of court orders over the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
WGAU

Lawyer charged by Durham seeks dismissal of indictment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”. Lawyers for...
U.S. POLITICS
firefighternation.com

Fake Firefighter Cashes In On St. Louis (MO) Firefighter’s Death

There are websites selling T-shirts as a fundraiser to memorialize fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson. But not the one that is run by a man claiming to be a Clayton firefighter. Someone calling themselves “Justin Jensen” on Facebook and claiming to be a former firefighter/paramedic with the Clayton Fire...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Grand jury indicts St. Louis man in MetroBus shootings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a St. Louis man on 19 felony counts in two MetroBus shootings in December, officials said. The grand jury charged Isaiah Houston, 31, of the 5900 block of Harney Avenue in bus shootings Dec. 3, one of which critically injured Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Documents#The Post Dispatch#Menees Wynne#Menees Menees
Black Enterprise

Two AME Zion Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For Pimping The Pulpit And The Federal Government

Two pastors face 20 years in prison after defrauding the federal government of $14 million in loans. Sheila Quintana, 67, and Staccato Powell, 62, were arrested and indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges after securing the loans under false pretenses. The mendacious pastors, who were leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion), served as officers of the governing Episcopal district churches in the Western part of California or Western Episcopal District (WED).
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Jail gets fax ordering inmate’s release — from his girlfriend, Mississippi cops say

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after police accused her of faxing fake documents to get her boyfriend out of jail. Stephanie House, 28, of Tupelo was arrested and charged with forgery on Thursday, Jan. 20, after authorities said she sent fake sentencing documents ordering her boyfriend’s release, according to The Daily Journal, citing the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Jury for 3 Officers Who Watched George Floyd Die Has Zero Black People

No Black jurors were selected in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene when former officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In a lightning-quick selection process Thursday, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and Judge Paul Magnuson agreed to impanel 11 white people and one person of Asian descent to the jury that will deliberate the charges against former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

