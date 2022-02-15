Indictment says St. Louis lawyer faked legal documents

(Jefferson City, MO) — The two attorneys that went viral after protesters harassing them in St. Louis prompted them to arm themselves, are being put on law probation. The Missouri Supreme Court announced the move against Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday, noting the probation will last a year. While the couple will be able to practice law during that time, Mark McCloskey told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he is still considering appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. The couple were caught on camera waving guns at protestors walking by their home in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey added that Tuesday’s decision does not change his intent to run for the Missouri Senate seat currently held by Roy Blunt. Read this and judge for yourself.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO