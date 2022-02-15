ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Civil Rights Groups To Biden DOJ: Stop Using 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents In Court

By Paul Blumenthal
HuffingtonPost
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 13 civil rights organizations sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week, calling on the Department of Justice to stop using a series of racist, century-old Supreme Court precedents in its court arguments. The letter ― signed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 110

Mister J
2d ago

Sure, let the people living in the US territories have the right to vote...but they have to start paying taxes if they do. Or we're you just conveniently forgetting that the primary reason they aren't allowed to vote is because they don't pay taxes currently, and they don't want to.

Reply(12)
70
Jhraam Smith
2d ago

American Civil Liberties Union, the Hispanic Federation, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law - These are the groups we need to get rid of to turn this country around. companies pushing 1 group forward/holding others back is only going to continue to divide us.

Reply(15)
57
Louis Mope
1d ago

When did Puerto Rico become part of the United States. Last I checked whe offered they declined to become one of the United States. Just like our special interest groups here (and you know who you are) they want all the freeloader benefits but none of the responsibilities. When you become one of the United States get back to me. Until then you deserve nothing

Reply(8)
33
