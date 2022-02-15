ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tyrese Gibson’s mom dies after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago
Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson. Getty Images; tyrese/Instagram

Tyrese Gibson was in tears Monday as he mourned the loss of his mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime [sic] praying tor [sic] my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away,” Gibson, 43, captioned an Instagram video in which he held Murray Gibson’s hand while she lay in a hospital bed.

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her,” he added.

The “Fast & Furious” star could be heard crying in the heartbreaking video as he said, “Rest in peace, Mom. You fought, Mom. You fought. Oh my God, I’m so sorry this happened, Mom. Jesus.

“I’m gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK?” he told her. “Everywhere I go, I’m gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid. Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you’re gonna hold my hand, Mom, OK?”

Gibson shared in the caption of his post that he and his family are “broken” and in disbelief.

“May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens,” he wrote.

Friends of the R&B singer flooded the comments section with supportive messages as he honored Murray Gibson’s memory.

“Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend❤️,” La La Anthony commented on the post.

Gibson first shared that his mom was in a coma and fighting for her life last week.

“Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u🌹🙏🏾💖,” Snoop Dogg wrote.

“Sending you and your beautiful family an abundance of love and light King as your Royal Empress transitions to Higher plane of energy. Continuous Blessings King. 🤲🏿,” Busta Rhymes commented.

“Omg my heart just cries for you and your family right now. Praying peace and strength and comfort for you dear friend and brother in Christ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️I’m so so so sorry. Our Heavenly Father has her now,” Nicole Scherzinger wrote.

Gibson had asked fans for prayers.

Gibson also had Kenny G perform virtually for his mom as she rested in the hospital during her final moments.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody,” he wrote along with the video of the saxophonist’s performance. “I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies.”

Gibson could be heard saying in the video, “That was Kenny G playing for you, Mom.”

Gibson first shared that his mom was in a coma after coming down with a bad case of COVID-19 last week.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” he wrote at the time. “I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this.”

