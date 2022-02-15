ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Score $10 off the TurboTax software just in time for tax season

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
iStock

Tax season is in full swing, and it’s time to get all of your records in order before April 18.

While it’s fairly easy to become overwhelmed during this time, there are simple and easy solutions to filing taxes, such as TurboTax.

TurboTax exists to make your life easier. The software searches for hundreds of deductions and credits and tackles even the most difficult tax situations.

Best of all, Amazon is currently offering $10 off the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software for both federal and state tax returns.

The software includes five federal e-files, one state e-file, free U.S.-based product support and an up-to-date rundown on the latest tax laws.

TurboTax also makes it simple to import W-2s and both investment and mortgage information, making the process stress-free.

TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software For Federal And State Tax Returns, $50, original price: $60

Amazon

The simple to use tax software can be accessed in your Amazon Software Library. The number of computers eligible for installation varies. The TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software is non-refundable.

You can also rest assured that you’ll get the biggest return possible thanks to TurboTax’s 350+ deductions and credits. To further boost each dollar, you even have the option to track and value all donations through the brand’s “ItsDeductible” add on. Plus, the software’s Audit Risk Meter will help you reduce the chance of an audit.

As if TurboTax hasn’t already made taxes easy enough, with the purchase of the software, you can also unlock a one-year subscription to Quicken Starter, a software that gives a complete financial picture of balances, budgets, accounts and transactions at a glance.

To redeem the offer, simply install the TurboTax software and click “Claim this offer.”

