Pace University student from Danbury dies in ‘medical emergency’

A Pace University student from Connecticut died on Sunday in what authorities have classified as a “medical emergency.”

Jordan Robinson, 20, of Danbury, was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and many student organizations, including the Black Student Union and Students of Caribbean Awareness.

He was also an aspiring entrepreneur who owned his own design business.

The university called the loss “devastating” and is planning a vigil for Wednesday evening in the Gottesman Room of the Kessel Student Center on the Pleasantville campus.

Pace says the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is investigating the death, is awaiting the medical examiner’s determination on cause of death.

Pace also listed viewing and funeral information:

Viewing:

New Hope Baptist Church

12 Dr Aaron B. Samuels Blvd.

Danbury, Connecticut 06810

Monday, Feb. 21

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Viewing and Funeral

New Hope Baptist Church

12 Dr Aaron B. Samuels Blvd.

Danbury, Connecticut 06810

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Viewing: 11 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Funeral: 12 p.m.–1:30 p.m.