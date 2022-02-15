ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Don’t be fearful: Stock market investors could ultimately benefit from an economic recession

By Cody Willard
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQJNo_0eFAjC2j00

REVOLUTION INVESTING https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n13I5_0eFAjC2j00

Government stimulus for consumers navigating the Covid-19 economy is ending. The Federal Reserve is about to begin raising short-term interest rates and has been curtailing its bond purchases, increasing long-term rates, all to fight inflation. Even with a rapid GDP growth rate, it’s no stretch to look ahead to the next recession.

Let’s step back for a moment and evaluate where the economy and markets are and how we should position ourselves. The economy and markets sure seem like they are in a tough spot right now, eh? And it might be a case of too early to buy but too late to sell (at least the good names — it’s never too late to sell a lousy company’s stock).

From the March 2020 pandemic bottom through February 2021, stocks went up all the time when the Federal Reserve and Republican-Democrat Regime decided to pump trillions of money through the economy via monetary policy and fiscal spending. The thing was that the Fed had already been operating on emergency measure status since 2008 — it never stopped.

For the last two decades-plus that I’ve been writing about the markets, I’ve always pointed out that the U.S. has been the cleanest among the fiat-currency, debt-driven economies that dominate our planet’s developed countries. That enabled our government to do almost anything, including borrowing trillions while lending itself trillions of dollars, funding trillions of dollars into unwinnable and unending wars, creating halfway socialized health-care policies written by the health-care companies themselves, creating endless loopholes and subsidies and outright welfare programs for giant corporations, bailing out banks with trillions of dollars during the Great Financial Crisis, changing the Federal Reserve system so that it could also lend trillions of dollars to the largest companies in the world through “emergency” corporate-bond-buying programs and so on.

When you think about the waste and unfairness of the U.S. system, it’s shocking that it’s been the cleanest shirt in global laundry. Our system, for all its faults, enables individuals to create and profit from companies that literally change the world and dominate its internet and technological systems. That’s how bad other countries’ economic, civic, criminal and defense systems are.

Have a plan

But I’ve also always talked about the cycles that are inherent in any economy and how we as investors need to have a plan to navigate them. The last time the U.S. faced a real recession, I used comedic sketches on my Fox Business TV show to highlight how crazy it is that our system tries to prevent the cleansing of the economy that comes with downturns:

We need downturns and recessions to wash out the excesses, the zombies and the frauds. And remember that stocks and economies don’t always move in sync — sometimes, you can have huge bull market runs in recessionary times and you can have horrendous bear markets during booming economic times.

Earnings drive the prices of stocks over time, though, and it’s OK that there will be downturns in earnings and GDP, hopefully for short periods. These cycles, in both the economy and the stock market, go faster and should be shorter (if the government would stop stopping downturns) than ever before in the history of the planet as our real-time Kurtzweil-rate-of-change movement of information and money keep the economy moving as it never has in any other period of history.

But maybe the Republican-Democrat Regime, the banking system and the Federal Reserve pushed our clean-shirt advantage too far with all the waste listed above.

Maybe instead of washing out the excess, we’re seeing the government and its tools go all-in when the casino mighty be running out of money. I suppose we’re still by far the cleanest shirt in the economic dirty laundry but we shouldn’t assume that we always will be.

It’s possible this downturn will be quick. On the other hand, there are are so many trillions of dollars in losses that need to be doled out to wash out these crappy cryptos , to wash out the many weak companies that are out there and even to lower valuations of good companies that have recently raised money at sky-high prices.

The excesses of this recent bubble in technology startups and cryptos are starting to end, and that’s a good thing, but it’s also going to be painful for companies that serve those industries and even for giants such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) or Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that have been benefiting from the juiced-up spending that is now ending.

If the economy has benefitted from the bubbled-up valuations, then the economy will hurt from a downturn in valuations. The economy is probably following the markets and not the other way around. So going back to the Kurtzweil Rate of Change being so quick, if and when these markets do get a chance to reset and we get back into a growth phase, it will be the markets that turn up first, not vice versa.

Can the Fed raise rates to fight inflation as the economy is just starting to turn into a recession? Yes, it probably has to, and the sooner it does, the quicker the pain (and the recession) will themselves recede as the excesses are washed and the real economy can get back to growing and the wealth of the population can grow.

Clearly, with hundreds of stocks down more than 50% and many of those being down 80%-95%, some of this needed refresh has been priced into the markets. There’s still a bifurcation between the broader indices and the carnage beneath them in these crushed individual stocks but I worry that the most likely way that gets resolved is that the crushed stocks sort of fade away while the broader indices churn a bit lower for a while.

Cash on the sidelines

That would make the environment, especially the trading environment, tough for bulls and bears alike. Lately, it has been easy for the shorts and the bears but bear markets are famous for their vicious counter-cycle bull rallies and we might be getting closer to one of those.

I’m going to start buying some of these dips a bit more aggressively than I have been, but I’m still far from drawing a line in the sand. Long-term investments are what make big money over time and I am going to nibble my favorite longs, such as Intel Corp. and Uber Inc., maybe about 10% as much as I want to own. I’m going to nibble smaller tranches in our other names including Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Unity Software Inc. (U) and Wayfair Inc. (W)

But I’m keeping plenty of cash on the sidelines ready to buy more over coming weeks. I could, of course, be wrong and stocks could rocket right back to new all-time highs, or they could tank 5%-10%, taking the names we’re nibbling down with them. I’d nibble some more then,  but still probably not get aggressive.

Long-time subscribers have seen me get wildly bullish in the midst of nasty sell-offs and those moves have worked very well as we were within the long-term Bubble-Blowing Bull Market. We are now Post-Bubble-Blowing Bull Market and that kind of 12-year scenario is unlikely to be reconstituted given the current constraints that the economy, geopolitical events and the coronavirus are putting on the Bubble-Blowers here.

The economy, the markets and most all of our stocks will be fine and will probably do quite well from here when you look back in five or 10 years. But it’s not going to be clear sailing for a while. We adjusted all last year for this and now we will continue to navigate it as the world controls the pitches, not us. Careful, but not scared. Opportunistic but not greedy.

Cody Willard is a columnist for MarketWatch and editor of the Revolution Investing newsletter . Willard or his investment firm may own, or plan to own, securities mentioned in this column.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Willard
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in February and Hold Forever

Intuitive Surgical is a growth stock that's leading the field of robotic surgery. Colgate-Palmolive is a slow and steady consumer staples stock that pays a reliable dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance is evolving into a one-stop-shop for consumer health needs. Healthcare is one of the largest and most complex areas within...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Real Economy#The Federal Reserve#Republican
NBC Los Angeles

Global Investors Snap Up Chinese Stocks Despite Market Declines

BEIJING — International investors are putting more money into Chinese stocks, even as local investors have remained cautious on the mainland markets. Mainland Chinese stock funds saw net inflows of $16.6 billion in January — only the fourth time since the pandemic that monthly inflows have exceeded $10 billion, according to research firm EPFR Global. That followed nearly $11 billion in net inflows in December, the data showed.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Dollar Falls as Investors See Fed Minutes as Less Hawkish Than Feared

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes. According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as renewed fear that Russia would invade Ukraine put global financial markets on edge. The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 3:09 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its first loss in three days. The Dow...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow drops 475 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Goldman Sachs stocks

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs are trading lower Thursday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow. was most recently trading 477 points (1.4%) lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. CRM,. -5.53%. and Goldman Sachs. GS,. -3.05%. have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Traders pull back from aggressive rate-hike scenarios as Russia-Ukraine tensions brew

Fed funds futures traders walked back on Thursday from pricing in an aggressive start to the Fed's next rate-hike cycle.The market-implied chances of a 50 basis point rate hike in March dropped to 33% on Thursday from 45% the prior day, while the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate increase went up to 67% versus 55% on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Meanwhile, the chance that two half-point hikes could be delivered by May slipped to 5% from 8% on Wednesday. The change in sentiment comes as the prospect of an imminent Russian invasion of the Ukraine sent Dow industrials down by more than 400 points and the 10-year Treasury yield lower to 1.96%.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Why Central Banks Are Getting Inflation So Wrong

High above the Bank of England, a weather vane tracking the wind direction connects directly to a dial in the stately building’s Court Room. In the 1800s, the bank’s directors met there, and knowing which way the wind was blowing was crucial.An easterly breeze meant that ships, loaded with commodities such as copper and wheat, would be sailing up the Thames to offload their cargo, affecting demand for money in the City of London. Westerly winds meant the opposite.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

96K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy