Orlando, FL

Jones High happy to be among 14 Orlando area region basketball hosts

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j3Um_0eFAjAHH00
Jones boys basketball coach Travis Aikens (forefront) was an assistant for four seasons under Oak Ridge head coach Steve Reece (right). The Pioneers 2017-18 team pictured won a Class 9A state championship. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

When Travis Aikens was a basketball senior for Jones High School, the Tigers racked up 28 wins while playing games at a middle school and rec centers. They often packed the stands for big games against Orlando’s bigger schools.

Now, the 2003 Jones alum is a first-year head coach for a Tigers team that hopes to make some noise in one of the biggest home gyms in Central Florida.

“I haven’t seen the new gym pack out yet,” Aikens said this week. “That’s my goal is to pack out the new gym.”

That might not happen anytime soon in a 2,500-seat building that opened in the 2004-05 season. But Aikens and his young squad have a proud program heading in the right direction.

Jones (17-7) is ranked No. 4 Class 5A going into a Region 2 quarterfinal home game against Kissimmee Gateway (18-8) on Thursday night at 7. The Tigers are the top seed in the region, which means they would have homecourt advantage through all three rounds leading to the March 2-5 FHSAA state tournament in Lakeland.

Fourteen Orlando area teams host games Thursday, including: Central Florida Christian Academy, DeLand, Edgewater, Lake Brantley, Lake Highland Prep, Leesburg, Mount Dora Christian, Olympia, Orlando Christian Prep, Kissimmee Osceola, Sanford Seminole, South Lake and Windermere Prep.

Admission for region games is $7. Most schools require tickets be purchased in advance through the GoFan.co web site.

With a win, Jones would host either Tampa Jesuit (21-6) or Zephyrhills (19-6) in a Tuesday semifinal. Region finals will be played Friday, Feb. 25.

Leesburg (18-7), formerly a district rival for Jones, is the region No. 2 seed.

Aikens said not having to travel is a big plus, particularly for a team that had little varsity experience coming into the season.

Senior guard Rodricco Henderson did not play last season and the second senior on the team, Marquavius Green, played sparingly. The young talent includes junior Jalon Cole, who leads a balanced team in scoring; and sophomore Calvin “CJ” Liptrot, whose father, Calvin, played on the Jones state championship team of 2005-06.

Keishaun Robinson, a sophomore, and junior Austin Rolle also play key roles.

Aikens is happy to play home games on the campus he calls home. As a Jones senior, he was a standout for a team that lost a state championship heartbreaker 49-48 to Miami Monsignor Pace. The Tigers have been FHSAA state runners-up six times to go with the one championship.

Aikens, who played collegiately for Daytona State College and Marshall University, started his coaching career as a Jones assistant for his high school coach, Jerry Howard. Aikens was an assistant for four years under Steve Reece at Oak Ridge before landing the Jones head coach position.

“It’s always great to be able to come home,” Aikens said. “And we’re playing well, which makes everything a lot easier.”

Here are Thursday’s 7 p.m. games in regions involving area schools.

Class 7A Region 1

No. 8 seed Oviedo (21-6) at No. 1 Lake Brantley (24-4)

No. 5 Oak Ridge (19-7) at No. 4 Sandalwood (18-7)

No. 7 Apopka (19-8) at No. 2 Seminole (16-8)

No. 6 Evans (18-9) at No. 3 DeLand (21-6)

Class 7A Region 2

No. 8 seed Plant City (20-7) at No. 1 Olympia (20-7)

No. 5 Dr. Phillips (22-5) at No. 4 Lithia Newsome (18-7)

No. 7 Tampa Sickles (19-7) at No. 2 Sarasota Riverview (20-7)

No. 6 Windermere (21-4) at No. 3 Tampa Alonso (22-6)

Class 7A Region 3

No. 8 Forest Hill (19-5) at No. 1 Centennial (22-4)

No. 5 Lake Worth (18-3) at No. 4 Coral Springs (16-10)

No. 6 Palm Beach Central (21-4) at No. 3 Wellington (21-6)

No. 7 seed Fort Pierce Central (20-8) at No. 2 Kissimmee Osceola (18-5)

Class 6A Region 2

No. 8 seed Lakeland Kathleen (12-13) at No. 1 Bartow (17-9)

No. 5 Lakeland (19-3) at No. 4 South Lake (16-7)

No. 7 Wekiva (16-10) at No. 2 Melbourne (20-7)

No. 6 Winter Haven (20-7) at No. 3 Edgewater (14-13)

Class 5A Region 2

No. 8 seed Kissimmee Gateway (18-8) at No. 1 Jones (17-7)

No. 5 Zephyrhills (19-6) at No. 4 Tampa Jesuit (21-6)

No. 7 Springstead (23-4) at No. 2 Leesburg (18-7)

No. 6 Auburndale (14-12) at No. 3 Tampa King (17-10)

Class 4A Region 2

No. 8 seed Cocoa (9-13) at No. 1 Lake Highland Prep (22-3)

No. 5 Pine Ridge (18-7) at No. 4 Discovery Charter (19-8)

No. 7 McKeel Academy (17-9) at No. 2 Satellite (25-2)

No. 6 Palm Bay (16-10) at No. 3 Villages Charter (20-7)

Class 3A Region 1

No. 8 seed Jacksonville Episcopal (15-12) at No. 1 Jacksonville Providence (23-4)

No. 5 Bishop Snyder (13-12) at No. 4 Ocala Trinity Catholic (21-5)

No. 7 Tallahassee Maclay (18-8) at No. 2 FSU High School (19-7)

No. 6 P.K. Yonge (18-9) at No. 3 Windermere Prep (19-7)

Class 2A Region 2

No. 8 seed Faith Christian (16-10) at No. 1 Orlando Christian Prep (21-4)

No. 5 Ormond Calvary (15-12) at No. 4 Victory Christian (17-9)

No. 7 International Community (14-5) at No. 2 CFCA (22-4)

No. 6 City of Life (19-7) at No. 3 Mount Dora Christian Academy (25-1)

This report was first published at SentinelVarsity.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

