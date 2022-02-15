Virginia Beach’s iconic fishing pier likely to be sold

The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier. Photo taken Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

When David Bailey and Traci Mixson bought the bait and tackle shop on the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier last year, they were counting on staying awhile.

Now, they’re not sure what the future holds.

The 72-year-old pier on 15th Street could be under new ownership soon. An unidentified party is buying the structure.

“A sale is in the works,” said Bobby Lachman, pier manager and a member of one of the three families that own it.

It’s not a done deal yet, Lachman said, and declined to provide any details.

There have been several inquiries from developers about the pier and its adjacent parking lot through the years, but none have come to fruition.

Neil Amin, CEO of Shamin Hotels, said on Monday that he recently inquired about the pier but was told there was another company interested in it.

Developer Bruce Thompson led a public-private proposal to redevelop the pier with the current owners and the Sibony family of Sunsations several years ago.

Thompson also said on Monday that he’s not involved in the sale. The Sibony family did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Restaurateur Mike Standing and Richard Maddox, owner of Dairy Queen, also pitched an idea for the pier three years ago that never gained traction. At one point, the city’s Development Authority wanted to build a new pier nearby and lease it to a private group.

“People have been interested in buying the pier since 2007,” said Debbie Lou Hague, manager of the pier’s only restaurant, Ocean Eddie’s. “We’re always getting offers.”

The 650-foot wooden structure has been an iconic landmark of Virginia Beach for decades and a top spot for ocean fishing. TV commercials, movies and reality shows have been filmed on it.

The Lachman, Bonney and Murden families own the pier.

When reached by phone Monday morning, Betty Lachman said the pending sale is a “possibility,” but for now, nothing’s going to change.

“I know one thing, we’re going to be there for a couple more years, regardless of anything that happens,” she said.

Bailey and Mixson renovated the tackle shop last year. Pete Murden, Bailey’s grandfather, was one of the pier’s original owners.

They’re concerned about what could happen next.

“We’re kind of just sitting on pins and needles waiting to see what’s going on,” Mixson said.

