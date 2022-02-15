Variety Promotes Brent Lang to Executive Editor

Click here to read the full article.

Brent Lang has been promoted to Executive Editor of Variety .

In his new role, Lang will help guide the venerable showbiz brand’s editorial operations across digital and print platforms. He will continue to oversee Variety ’s film, media and theater coverage, and he serves as leader of the New York bureau.

“There’s an infinite number of words I would use to describe Brent Lang and my admiration for his breadth of genius, talent and skills as a journalist,” said Claudia Eller, Variety Editor-in-Chief. “He is also one of the most trustworthy, thoughtful and collegial people I’ve ever worked with and it’s a joy to watch him continue to flourish.”

Lang most recently served as Executive Editor of Film and Media and New York Bureau Chief. He joined Variety in 2014 as a senior film reporter. Lang will assume his new role this summer when Variety ’s current Executive Editor, Ramin Setoodeh, becomes Co-Editor-in-Chief alongside Cynthia Littleton. He will report to Setoodeh and Littleton.

“Working at Variety has been a tremendous privilege,” Lang said. “I’ve learned so much from Claudia Eller and all of my colleagues here, and I remain in awe of all they do to keep us out in front of the competition. I’m excited to play a role in Variety ’s next chapter.”

Lang has put his focus on covering the inner-workings of film studios and their corporate parents. He has written about legal battles and bankruptcies, mergers and mega-deals, runaway productions and blockbuster success stories. Lang has penned dozens of Variety cover stories about the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Mindy Kaling, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Viola Davis, Paul Thomas Anderson, David Fincher, Sacha Baron Cohen and Penelope Cruz. He has also profiled business leaders such as Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, Sony Pictures film chief Tom Rothman, Working Title heads Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, AT&T CEO John Stankey, and Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the keepers of the James Bond franchise.

Before coming to Variety , Lang was a film reporter at TheWrap.com. His work has appeared in Forbes, The Patriot-Ledger, The Providence Journal and CBSNews.com. He’s a graduate of Brown University and the Columbia University School of Journalism.