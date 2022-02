How we tested, rated, and reviewed 27 meal delivery companies. The marketplace for meal kit delivery services and ready-to-eat meals seems to be expanding every day with new options for nearly every style of cooking, eating, and health concern. There are meals for folks living an active lifestyle, meal kits for those who want a gourmet cooking experience, and plenty of ready-to-eat plant-based options. In order to help our readers sift through the choices, we set a team of experts to the task of testing and reviewing 27 of the most popular meal kit delivery services on the market.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO