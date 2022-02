Caroline made her return to the Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show today as we got set for the Oiler’s second game in as many nights. After a really solid 3-0 victory over the Sharks to kick off the quick trip through California, the Oilers will be looking to improve the 3-0 under Jay Woodcroft tonight. They’ll be taking on an LA Kings team that hasn’t played since February 2nd but they went into the All-Star break on a high note, grabbing points in seven straight games. They’ve also already beaten the Oilers earlier this season. Edmonton will be in tough but they should be feeling confident.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO