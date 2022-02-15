ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How is LA tackling the teacher shortage?

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mL290_0eFAiThD00

How does Louisiana plan on addressing the implications of a recent report that shows 55% of all teachers nationwide are planning on leaving the profession early? WWL’s Tommy Tucker spoke with the State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley who warned this is a real long term threat.

“Society as a whole will certainly feel the impact if we are unable to ensure that we have those teachers with our children every single day,” said Brumley.

Brumley said retention and recruitment are both important.
To accomplish both he said teachers are going to need to be paid more, and get more classroom and professional support. Another move would be to make it easier for highly skilled workers to join the profession from other fields.

“Can we make the process more seamless for them to enter into the field of education if they are intelligent, if they are passionate, if they are curious, if they are creative?” said Brumley.

Comments / 0

Related
azpbs.org

Survey highlights ongoing teacher shortage for Arizona schools

PHOENIX – An Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association’s annual survey shows at 6,347 positions needed to be filled for the 2021-22 year – further highlighting the ongoing teacher shortage that schools in Arizona face. As of January, nearly 2,000 teacher positions remained vacant, and 944 teachers have...
ARIZONA STATE
KEYT

Santa Barbara Unified struggling with substitute teacher shortage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A record spike in COVID-19 cases brought about by the Omicron variant is causing staffing shortages nationwide. Substitute teachers are part of this national labor shortage and their absence has been stressing school administrators in Santa Barbara since in-person classes started again last month after winter break.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
wglr.com

UW-Platteville working to address substitute teacher shortage

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Platteville is taking action to address a substitute teacher shortage by putting together a new program to put students on the fast track to the classroom. The university is giving its students the opportunity to get their Associate’s Degree before their Bachelor’s — which they need...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KSNB Local4

Nebraska eyes loan forgiveness program for teacher shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska school leaders asked state lawmakers on Tuesday to create a student-loan forgiveness program to help nudge more people into the profession, which has suffered major losses during the pandemic. Members of the Legislature’s Education Committee reviewed multiple bills that would forgive up to $30,000 in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WPFO

Maine schools face dire substitute teacher shortage

WINDHAM (WGME) -- There are hundreds of job openings for substitute teachers in Maine schools. Many districts have multiple openings, including Portland, which is now trying to hire six new substitutes. Education Commissioner Pender Makin helped prepare lunch Monday for Windham High School students. "Here’s what it could look like,”...
WINDHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La
shsnews.org

Nationwide substitute teacher shortage impacting SASD

Every school district goes through tough times, but in the end, the hope is that the students and staff grow from the challenging experiences and ultimately make their world a better place. The Stroudsburg Area School District is no exception. Covid-19 has created all sorts of challenges for all employees...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WLTX.com

Lawmakers addressing South Carolina's teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the start of the 2021 - 2022 school year, over a thousand teaching vacancies were reported across South Carolina. Now several efforts at the State House hope to combat the shortage, but educators worry it may not be enough. This legislative session, lawmakers are advancing...
EDUCATION
keranews.org

Pandemic worsens shortage of bilingual teachers in Texas schools

Many of the students in Mariela Ehlers’ classroom spoke primarily Spanish at home. As a bilingual teacher at Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, it was her job to teach them both English and Spanish. But when she looked at these children, she saw herself. She was the kid who...
TEXAS STATE
Mercury

Teacher shortage forces Coatesville school to go virtual

COATESVILLE — Due to a staffing shortage, North Brandywine Middle School in the Coatesville School District transitioned to virtual learning for Thursday, Feb. 17. “In review of our staffing, we have teachers reporting off and must go virtual,” according to a statement released by the district. “We do realize that this may be an inconvenience; however, we cannot open due to the safety and security of our students and staff. We will do all we can to return our students to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”
COATESVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
manisteenews.com

Midland-area colleges tackling nursing shortage

As the American Nurses Association predicts a need for at least 100,000 new nurses each year in the U.S., Davenport University, Delta College and Mid Michigan College are among the higher education entities helping to meet that tremendous demand. For two hours on Wednesday, Davenport's Midland campus held a job...
MIDLAND, MI
The Associated Press

How High Schools Can Maintain Career Tech Classes Despite Teacher Shortages

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022-- While millions of people are currently unemployed and looking for work, there is a massive labor shortage with 10.9 million unfilled jobs across the U.S. 1 The blame, as a recent Harvard Business Review article points out, is because “the U.S. education system is not held accountable for ensuring that students are properly equipped with the skills and capabilities to prepare for a career where they can obtain financial stability.” 2.
EDUCATION
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Teachers tackle new curriculum, see success

During this pandemic, we are endeavoring to take care of our community. If you have the means to back us through a subscription or a gift subscription for someone else, we appreciate your support. McPHERSON—Education has changed tremendously over the last two years, but one thing that has remained the...
MCPHERSON, KS
waukeeschools.org

Homelessness

The Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program is authorized under Title VII-B of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, most recently re-authorized December 2015 by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Definition of a Homeless Child/Youth. A homeless child or youth ages 3-21; A child who lacks a fixed,...
HOMELESS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy