How is LA tackling the teacher shortage?

How does Louisiana plan on addressing the implications of a recent report that shows 55% of all teachers nationwide are planning on leaving the profession early? WWL’s Tommy Tucker spoke with the State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley who warned this is a real long term threat.

“Society as a whole will certainly feel the impact if we are unable to ensure that we have those teachers with our children every single day,” said Brumley.

Brumley said retention and recruitment are both important.

To accomplish both he said teachers are going to need to be paid more, and get more classroom and professional support. Another move would be to make it easier for highly skilled workers to join the profession from other fields.

“Can we make the process more seamless for them to enter into the field of education if they are intelligent, if they are passionate, if they are curious, if they are creative?” said Brumley.