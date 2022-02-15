Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

It's always a big topic of discussion whenever there are plans for family members to come and visit for a weekend or longer: "What are we going to do with them while they are here??". The answers can vary based on several criteria. What are their interests? Are they "Museum People"? Do they like to eat out and try local restaurants and establishments to get a local flavor, or stick with the chain places we have here that they also have back home? Do they like to shop? So many variables to consider when working out a plan to entertain people who don't live here. It also matters if they've been here to visit prior to this time or not-and what you did before when they were here if they have.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO