OLYMPIA - The Washington state House has passed a bill proposed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson by a 63-33 vote. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration. Ferguson is working with prime sponsor Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, and Reps. Eileen Cody, D-Seattle, and Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, on the bill, HB 1616. The bill more than doubles the number of Washingtonians eligible for financial assistance with their out-of-pocket health care costs at hospitals to about 4 million — an increase of 2.2 million Washingtonians over current law.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO