Minneapolis, MN

Two men named in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation donated to Ilhan Omar in 2021. The congresswoman says she recently sent the contributions to food shelves.

By Joey Peters
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 2 days ago
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's office says her campaign has donated to local food shelves the thousands of dollars in contributions it received from men alleged in FBI search warrants to have committed fraud against a federal program...

Joy Wadsworth
2d ago

Vote her out….she doesn’t represent the American population….Only hers!

43
BEARTOWNER2020
2d ago

She got caught with her hand in the cookie jar 🤷‍♂️there will be no repercussions 🤔🤔

39
John Pritchard
2d ago

forgive my ignorance, but shouldn't let money be returned to the one that donated it? Seems a little fishy that they would "donate" it after the investigation. not before. Somali mafia?

35
 

