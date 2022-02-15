Two men named in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation donated to Ilhan Omar in 2021. The congresswoman says she recently sent the contributions to food shelves.
To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s office says her campaign has donated to local food shelves the thousands of dollars in contributions it received from men alleged in FBI search warrants to have committed fraud against a federal program...sahanjournal.com
Comments / 31