Smoke from air handler forces brief evacuation of state Capitol

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lake Geneva Regional News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities evacuated the Wisconsin state Capitol building on Tuesday after fire alarms went off moments before a state Senate floor session was scheduled to begin. The smoke was caused by a malfunctioning air handler, and the Madison Fire Department was investigating, said Olivia Hwang, spokesperson for the state Department of Administration....

www.lakegenevanews.net

