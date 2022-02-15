US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

In From the Cold, The Tinder Swindler, and two Despicable Me movies are in today's ranking. The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, nothing has managed to dethrone Sweet Magnolias Season 2 at No. 1. All of Us Are Dead, Ozark, The Tinder Swindler, and Raising Dion round out the rest of the top 5. Despicable Me joins the list today, coming in right behind its sequel at No. 8, because even in 2022 people just can't get enough of those Minions. In From the Cold gets demoted to No. 10 today, falling two spots from yesterday.

