US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Variety

FiGa Films Sells ‘Nudo Mixteco’ to HBO Max, ‘Straight to VHS’ to IndiePix (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Miami-based FiGa Films has announced a flurry of sales and acquisition activity during the EFM. Among its stellar pics is ‘Nudo Mixteco,” the first indigenous film it has handled, which HBO Max has picked up for the U.S., to bow in May. Uruguayan doc, “Straight to VHS,” winner of the prestigious critics award, the Fipresci, at the Buenos Aires indie film fest, Bafici, has been sold to IndiePix for the U.S. It also acquired the film on which the doc is based upon, “Act of Violence on a Young Journalist,” that will be released as an...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Top Grossing Movie Of 2021

It hardly mattered what the top-grossing movies at the box office were in 2020 and 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic nearly ruined the movie theater industry, even threatening the existence of industry giant AMC. After annual domestic box office totals that topped $11 billion from 2015 through 2019, the number dropped to $2.1 billion in 2020. […]
Collider

10 Standout Sundance 2022 Movies

Although this year's Sundance Film Festival made the last-minute decision to switch from a hybrid in-person/virtual program to being completely virtual, the iconic American film festival still delivered many notable new works to audiences. Ranging from shorts to documentaries to virtual reality experiences, the 2022 edition of Sundance maintained its integrity as a powerful platform for filmmakers and artists from all corners of the globe.
ComicBook

New Netflix Horror Movie Rising Through the Top 10

The beginning of a given month usually sees recently added licensed movies dominating the Top 10 on Netflix, and that is mostly the case in February. Most of the titles in Thursday's edition of the rotating Top 10 Movies list on the streamer are popular films from the last decade or two that were just added to the lineup at the top of the month. Despicable Me, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, The Hangover, and The Other Guys all find themselves on the list. But a new horror film from Netflix is starting to rise through the ranks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Gucci 4#Ferrari#The Associated Press
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, February 9

In From the Cold, The Tinder Swindler, and two Despicable Me movies are in today's ranking. The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, nothing has managed to dethrone Sweet Magnolias Season 2 at No. 1. All of Us Are Dead, Ozark, The Tinder Swindler, and Raising Dion round out the rest of the top 5. Despicable Me joins the list today, coming in right behind its sequel at No. 8, because even in 2022 people just can't get enough of those Minions. In From the Cold gets demoted to No. 10 today, falling two spots from yesterday.
perrysburg.com

Way Library lists top 10 romance movies

Based on the number of library rentals in 2021, Way Public Library reports the following are the top romance movies for the year. 1. The Red Violin (1998) stars Carlo Cecchi, Jean-Luc Bideau and Samuel L. Jackson. This French-American drama follows a mysterious red-colored violin that travels through four centuries and five countries, changing the lives of people all over the world. 2…
WJHG-TV

GOLDEN APPLE 2/10

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital city to a standstill, and they are refusing to budge until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce stopped by Beef 'O' Brady's to speak with the owner, Allen Cotton, about what superbowl weekend is like for local restaurants and bars, and also how they prepare for the event.
BAY COUNTY, FL
MIX 106

The Worst Movie Sequels Ever Made

Sequels occupy a strange and paradoxical place in movie culture. Clearly, most sequels are financially successful. After all, if sequels didn’t make money, Hollywood would stop producing them. Yet when you ask moviegoers about sequels in the abstract, they mostly say they’re sick of them; that they wish they studios returned to making more original films and fewer retreads.
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
IndieWire

‘Uncharted’ Review: Tom Holland Stars in Bland Video Game Movie Less Cinematic Than Its Source Material

It used to be that video game movies were bad because video games didn’t give movies enough to work with; say what you will about Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton’s “Super Mario Bros.,” but they had to do something to flesh out a story that basically amounted to “Italian stereotype runs from left to right.” Nowadays, in an age when interactive epics are so vast and cinematic that Playstation characters are regularly played by movie stars (and sometimes even modeled to resemble major filmmakers), it seems that video game movies are bad because video games give movies way too much...
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

While 2022 often feels like a sci-fi dystopia, it can pay to escape to fictional universes dealing with fictional problems. And that's partly why the science fiction genre is so popular. The other reason is a bit simpler: Science fiction rules. It's a space for satire, to explore weird ideas,...
