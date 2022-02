Since Doug Melvin stepped down from the Brewers leadership role in 2015, the Brewers have been led by David Stearns, originally as the general manager and then as president of baseball operations. During that time, the Brewers have become a perennial contender, making the playoffs in four straight seasons as well as an appearance in the NLCS. That has made him a desirable target to poach, and one team that has been after him has been the Mets. The Brewers have regularly declined the Mets advances to interview him, and even promoted Stearns to help prevent that.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO