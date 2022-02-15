Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Taro Daniel in straight sets to reach last 16

After losing the first two sets in the Australian Open final, Jan. 30, 2022, Rafael Nadal could have shamelessly smashed his racket on the Melbourne court. The 35-year old Spaniard was down 2-6, 6-7 to world No.2, Daniil Medvedev, in what was projected to be his last Australian Open appearance before retirement. Medvedev would only need one more set to win, a brutal indication of imminent defeat for Nadal that would’ve prompted even the most composed pro-tennis player to slam their gear in frustration, but Rafa clung to his class and sportsmanship. He has distinguished himself as a player whose racket only hits the ground when it is dropped in celebration, and after 5-hours and 24-minutes of unbelievable tennis, we watched it fall in glory.

