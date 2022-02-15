ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Taro Daniel in straight sets to reach last 16

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Andy Murray cruised into the last 16 of the Qatar Open with a straight-set victory over Taro Daniel. The three-time Grand Slam winner, 34, avenged last month's Australian Open defeat by Daniel by beating Japan's world number 110 on Tuesday. Murray, who won 6-2 6-2,...

www.bbc.co.uk

