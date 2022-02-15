ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

By Tom Steyer and Abigail Ross Hopper
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TZBj_0eFAgPoD00

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date.

The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources . Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas . West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses .

We are living at a critical juncture. As the urgency of climate change demands that we cut back on fossil fuels, the costs of clean energy are plummeting. We have an opportunity now to course correct and go full speed ahead toward building our clean energy future. It makes sense for our economy, job security, and costs – which is why so many communities across the geographic and political spectrum are already embracing the transition.

The changes states are making represent hopeful green shoots for all of us that care passionately about the future of the planet. This trend is not unique to America. China, India, the European Union – anywhere you look, countries are in a race to out-build and out-innovate one another to become the guiding light in the world’s clean energy economy. Whoever finishes first has ramifications for every worker and every energy consumer in our country.

One significant example of where we can innovate relates to American manufacturing. In order to meet our clean energy aspirations, we must strengthen our domestic manufacturing capabilities. That means building more of our own polysilicon, wafers, solar cells and panels, racking and tracking products, as well as batteries, wind turbines and other critical components. Thankfully, clean energy legislation could, for example, create a significant production tax credit for solar equipment built in the United States.

America’s eye for innovation and passion for solving big problems ushered in an era of unprecedented wealth creation and prosperity in the 20th century. If we hope to lead and reap the rewards of technological and economic superiority in this century, we now must win the race for climate technology that is already underway. Either we lead this global transition or we risk failing to leave a stable planet for our children.

The societal and environmental risks of inaction are unlike anything we have ever faced. Last year we faced a slew of climate disasters in the United States: a withering heat wave in Seattle, the failure of the Texas power grid during the historic winter storm, another deadly hurricane season in Louisiana, and the devastating wind-driven wintertime wildfire in Colorado.

According to research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there were at least 20 disasters that totaled $1 billion in damages each. Electric utilities stand to lose upwards of $40 billion a year if climate-driven disasters continue – a cost that customers are forced to bear.

The economic impact extends far beyond the cost of addressing the damage to physical infrastructure and property. Every sector of our economy is trying to grapple with a changing climate. The agricultural industry – particularly farmers in the Midwest and South – will face major adaptation challenges, with potential decline in yields of more than 10 per cent over the next two decades.

Labor productivity is expected to take massive hits with the extreme swings we see in temperatures. From premature deaths to direct treatment costs to ongoing outpatient care, the health costs of the crisis already exceed $800 billion per year.

Winning the clean energy race not only mitigates environmental and economic disaster – it paves a path to ensuring Americans benefit from an entirely new way to build capital. Solar, for example, is a $25 billion US industry right now. To meet the Biden administration’s clean energy targets, the solar industry in the U.S. will need more than $800 billion in new private sector investment between now and 2030. This investment will create 750,000 new jobs and help mitigate the impacts of climate disasters by providing solar and battery power during climate-created power outages.

By 2030, the clean tech market will pass oil and by 2040, at over $1 trillion, will be worth more than double the oil market.

And that doesn’t even include the impact on adjacent industries. According to IRENA’s 2021 Renewable Energy and Jobs Report, the global renewable energy sector could account for 38 million jobs by 2030 and 43 million by 2050.

What percentage of those jobs land in the United States depends on what we do today. Between 2010 and 2020, China outspent the U.S. by nearly 2-to-1 on energy transition-related investments and leads in renewable energy employment. If we hope to retain our role as a global leader, we must close that gap – and we can. Innovation, America’s lifeblood, established us as a superpower and will allow us to dominate once again.

The clean energy transition has begun, but races are won with speed. In 2021, American climate tech venture capital grew to more than two times more than pre-pandemic investment levels, producing 28 new climate tech unicorns and accelerating startups around the world with over $37 billion of funding. We can’t stop there. Investors are jumping on the opportunity, and so should Congress. If they don’t, the taxpayer will lose and so will the planet.

Our future doesn’t need to be one of more prolonged and severe mega droughts, more frequent and devastating wildfires, and community destroying storms. It also doesn’t need to be one where we watch countries beyond our shores create the companies that will dominate the global economy, taking opportunities away from American workers. Transformational change does not happen on the margins – it takes widespread societal participation, enthusiasm and dedication.

We need to accelerate the clean energy transition so it reaches every state. The climate provisions being considered in Congress build on the work states – even the most fossil fuel heavy ones – are doing. It will deliver sweeping opportunities to every community ready to advance our clean energy future. Passing robust climate provisions will allow us to turn our climate reality into a climate opportunity. America cannot let this pass us by or we will lose in more ways than one.

Tom Steyer is an American businessman, hedge fund manager and climate activist who ran for president in 2020

Abigail Ross Hopper is the President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, the national trade organization for America’s solar energy industries

Comments / 311

Sly Eagle
1d ago

The reason is simple we only had one president that wanted the US to be first.think about how many things we buy that says Made in China we put them in the position their in.DON'T BUY CHINA 🇺🇲

Reply(46)
89
Charlie5
1d ago

Democrats ruined this country. As long as we have Democrats in power we will never be ahead of China. In one year they have ruined the country

Reply(29)
57
AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
1d ago

Clinton gave China most favored nation status which opened the door for them to trade and have big corporations selling their soul and our country down the drain!

Reply(13)
43
Related
raleighnews.net

One of the Five Eyes has blinked over China

New Zealand has defied the wrath of its Anglosphere allies to sign a big new trade deal with Beijing. China and New Zealand this week completed the ratification of their upgraded free-trade agreement, which will come into force in April. Although the deal was a long time in the works, it expands the number of tariff-free goods New Zealand is able to export into China, securing what is its largest market and a key source of income for its farmers.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
The Independent

Ex-Google CEO slams ‘dithering’ on 5G and claims US is ‘well behind’ China’s progress

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has slammed the US government for its slow 5G rollout, arguing that the government’s “dithering” has left America “well behind” China. Dr Schmidt penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal alongside Harvard government professor Graham Allison, saying that the US is “far behind in almost every dimension of 5G while other nations – including China – race ahead”. The authors said the Biden administration must make 5G a “national priority”. If not, “China will own the 5G future”, they said. 5G – the next stage in the development of a faster internet –...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
MarketWatch

Biden has a long-range plan to reduce inflation, but consumers — and voters — want to see prices dropping in the near term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces. His belief is that a cluster of companies control too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cellphone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Labor Productivity#The European Union#American
Reuters

USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Mexican president accuses US of inventing plot to ban his country’s avocados: ‘There is something else behind it’

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has suggested US President Joe Biden and his administration conspired to ban the importation of Mexican avocados in an attempt to boost sales for US farmers. “The truth is there is always something else behind it, an economic or commercial interest, or a political attitude,” Mr Lopez Obrador said. “[The Biden administration] don't want Mexican avocados to get into the United States, right, because it would rule in the United States because of its quality.”The US banned Mexican avocados after an American health inspector in Michoacán was reportedly threatened for blocking their shipment...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

How companies should respond to U.S.-China tensions and global supply chain disruptions

Ongoing tensions between the United States and China have affected many companies around the world, including those in Canada. Canada’s relationship to China has suffered due to the legal saga involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it very clear that a reliance on Chinese suppliers — for companies everywhere — can have disastrous consequences when these supply chains are interrupted. In this challenging and uncertain time, many companies are trying to reorganize their supply chains and reduce dependencies that are vulnerable to political tensions and rising costs. While the pandemic has already compelled many companies to...
U.S. POLITICS
raleighnews.net

China 3 USA 0 Beijing inflicts a severe economic defeat on America

New figures show that on trade, economic growth and inflation, China's comprehensively come out on top and US sanctions have failed miserably. The news that US inflation has reached its highest level for 40 years, at 7.5% in January, is the most explicit indicator of serious problems in its economy. The monetary tightening that will be used to attempt to bring this under control will both slow the US economy and inevitably spill over into major effects on the world economy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
China
Washington Post

Confirmed: Trump’s big U.S.-China trade deal was a flop

“It just doesn’t get any better than this," President Donald Trump proclaimed in January 2020 as he signed a partial trade deal with China. Mr. Trump heralded the pact as “historic” and “momentous.” He touted his dealmaking abilities for getting China to commit to purchase an extra $200 billion of U.S. products in the next two years.
POTUS
Axios

U.S. fears China is watching Ukraine to see how to treat Taiwan

The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: If Putin invades this week, as U.S. intelligence says could happen "any day now," the West...
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

US aims to counter China by opening Solomon Islands embassy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The U.S. says it will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, laying out in unusually blunt terms a plan to increase its influence in the South Pacific nation before China becomes "strongly embedded." The reasoning was explained in a State Department...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

506K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy