West Michigan Township Has Best Tasting Water

I stumbled across an old village by the name of Brant, in Brant Township, Saginaw County. Try as I might, I could only rustle up a fraction of the village's history. The only reason that Brant was given that name, is because that was the name of the township. But as for why the township was named 'Brant', we can only assume it was dubbed after an early settler. According to Michigan Place Names, the township was established in 1858, with early settlers by the names of Cogswell, Colville, and Oliver...but no Brant. When the first settlers arrived in the area, the land was a Native American dreamland: a wilderness made up of thick forests, hills, and rivers.

