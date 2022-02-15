ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oscars: Did They Get Hosting Right in 2022? (POLL)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official, the 2022 Oscars will have a host, or rather, three, as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes helm the 94th annual event. Host-less for the last three years, the Academy Awards are making up for lost time with the comedic trio who are aiming to bring viewers some...

Related
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Breaks Silence After Oscars Snub: ‘Congratulations’ To My ‘Friends’

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees. To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Oscars For Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Jimmy Kimmel just can’t let his ex (the Oscars) go. The former Academy Awards host blasted the 2022 nominations during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Feb. 8), destroying movies like Don’t Look Up and The Power of the Dog to mourn the lack of recognition for Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sorry, Kimmel: not everyone’s favorites can earn nominations.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be. IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment. Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at...
CELEBRITIES
NBC26

3 women will reportedly host the Oscars

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast. An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Oscars will be held in front...
CELEBRITIES
BET

2022 Oscars Nominations: Here's Who We Predict Will Win

We are a month and a half away from the biggest night in TV and film as the 94th Academy Awards will premiere live Sunday, March 27. The 2022 Oscars will return to its original venue at The Dolby Theatre and will be produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Think Like a Man), which will be his first year involved.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Get Why Hollywood Thinks Other People Should Care About the Oscars

Film’s biggest night? More like an industry insiders-only event, says Seth Rogen of the Oscars. The “Pam & Tommy” star told Insider that the emphasis on Academy Awards viewership is baffling. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said during an interview with Paul Rudd to promote their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.” Rogen continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care....
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart on If He'd Still Consider Hosting Oscars After 2019 Controversy (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart isn't throwing his name in the ring again for Oscars host this year, but he has no ill-will toward the ceremony. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Hart earlier this week, just after this year's Oscar nominees were announced. In 2019, the 42-year-old comedian pulled out of hosting the Academy Awards after facing backlash over some older tweets and jokes that had resurfaced.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Oscars 2022: Hosts, Nominees, When to Watch, and Everything You Need to Know

The 94th Academy Awards are next month. The nominees for this year's Oscars have already been unveiled, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. As we get closer to the show, more and more details are coming out about the biggest night in movies, including who will host. The Academy is reportedly set to announce a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Oscars 2022: 10 Biggest Snubs and WTF Surprises

The artists who hand out little gold men every year at the Oscars announced their nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, and the results were the typical mishmash of predictable choices, pleasant surprises, and disturbing omissions. For every unexpectedly cool decision made by the Academy — A hat trick for Flee! The Worst Person in the World for Best Original Screenplay! The power of the Dunst/Plemons union! — there were a couple head-scratching snubs. Here were the biggest MIA absences and WTF surprises from the Oscar Class of ’22. Fabio Lovino/2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Lady Gaga, House of Gucci No one fought harder for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Oscars 2022: Hosts revealed for this year's awards show

The Oscars have their hosts for 2022 – Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are set to host this year's awards ceremony, Variety reports. Will Packer, who's produced movies like Girls Trip and Straight Outta Compton, has been put in charge of organizing the event and all three actors are known for their comedic work.
TV SHOWS
Boston Globe

A host of reasons to follow the Oscars

Yes, there is going to be an Oscar telecast. This year, it will take place on Sunday, March 27, and it will air on ABC. No news yet on who will be hosting, although we’ve been told that there will be a host, for the first since Jimmy Kimmel’s stint in 2018.
ENTERTAINMENT
stljewishlight.org

Amy Schumer getting busy with Oscar co-hosting gig and new Hulu series

In the new trailer for her upcoming Hulu comedy series, Jewish superstar Amy Schumer politely tells a doctor that she has had 30,000 drinks, doesn’t chew her food properly, and is barreling towards 40. While the doctor simply wanted to know if there were any changes in her medical since her last visit, Schumer’s Beth gave him the unfiltered take. That’s her style.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Right About the Oscars (Column)

Let’s start with something most of us can agree on: Jimmy Kimmel, who I’m a fan of, is probably not the ideal messenger for how to fix the Oscars, if indeed they need fixing. Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, and did a lively enough job of it that he was asked back to host again the following year. His spirit is hooked up to movies; you feel that when a movie star is a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” But when Kimmel blasted the Oscars in his opening monologue on Feb. 8, saying, “‘The Power of the Dog’ got 12 nominations, one for every person who saw it,” he made himself sound like the sort of righteous fanboy who wants to see nothing but Marvel and “Jackass.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

The Oscars get not one host but three and phrases that make you sound immature

On Good Things Utah this morning – The 94th Academy Awards will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts. “Good Morning America” revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” Hall, Schumer and Sykes said via a press release. The trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
NFL
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: “The Contenders” (Oscars, That Is)

The Oscar nominations are out! Aaron Keck and Brighton McConnell break them down with Film Fest 919‘s Randi Emerman. Randi’s co-organizing a series of film screenings called “The Contenders” at the Drive-In at Carraway Village, featuring several of this year’s Oscar nominees. Get the full schedule here.
MOVIES
Lifehacker

30 Movies Up for Oscars in 2022 (and Where to Stream Them)

Last year at this time, I might’ve predicted we’d have a much clearer picture of the future state of the movie industry by now. COVID has dramatically accelerated decades-long trends toward shorter theatrical windows and, in some cases, completely smashed them, as films dropped on streaming simultaneously or skipped movie theaters altogether. But judging by this year’s nominees, the film world still measures success via theatrical release—only two streaming-only releases are vying for Best Picture—even as it grows increasingly clear that those theatrical screenings aren’t the only way, nor even the best way, to make money. So maybe next year we’ll have a better handle on all of it?
MOVIES

