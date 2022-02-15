Trucks with horns blaring leave Alberta town, ending a more than two-week blockade at the US-Canadian border

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
A huge convoy of up to 50,000 Canadian truck drivers arrived in Ottawa on Friday night ahead of a planned protest this weekend against vaccine mandates for drivers. Since January 15, all Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated must take a COVID-19 test and quarantine when driving back from the United States.
Protests closing border crossings between Canada and the United States moved into the Upper Midwest Thursday morning, hitting a crossing in eastern North Dakota. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba report that trucks and farm equipment have parked in the road on Highway 75 leading to the border crossing between Emerson, Manitoba. and Pembina, N.D.
Alberta premier Jason Kenney has said the blockade at the Canada-US border crossing could “dangerously” disrupt movement of emergency service vehicles, demanding that the mass vehicle build-up choking the route be ended immediately.“The current blockade of Highway 4 at the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists, and could dangerously impede the movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockage must end immediately,” Mr Kenney said in a statement.He urged the truck convoy protestors to not create road hazards “which could lead to accidents or unsafe conditions for other drivers”...
Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
Canadian police began clearing a blockade at a bridge border crossing that has disrupted trade between Canada and the United States on Saturday. Protesters voicing their opposition to coronavirus restrictions remained at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario into Saturday afternoon despite a court injunction that went into effect at 7pm on Friday night.
Within a week of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, demonstrators were marching in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and many other countries. The European and Asian protesters mimicked the style and symbolism of the protests in the United States: taking a knee, pulling down statues. In the social-media age, all protests are potentially global.
The Freedom Convoy that began in Canada to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements is now being felt in the United States, as well as other parts of the world. Thursday promises to be a particularly newsworthy day. FreightWaves will provide constant updates with this file as news develops. Canadian trucking CEO:...
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s plan to send a truck full of pillows to Canada to show solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy” protesters hit a roadblock, after the Canadian authorities sent back his crew for being unvaccinated.Mr Lindell is the latest conservative figure to extend his support to the truckers in Canada, who are protesting the country’s vaccination mandates.He had earlier said in an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Saturday that he had attempted to get the pillows through to the truckers.“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada....
EMERSON, Manitoba – Access to the Pembina-Emerson border crossing has been restored nearly a week after a blockade of trucks and agriculture equipment cut off access to one of the area's busiest ports of entry. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that protesters,...
TORONTO (AP) — A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the shutdown Wednesday of a Ford plant and began to have broader implications for the North American auto industry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, stood firm...
The series of Canadian protests against pandemic restrictions has reached a border crossing near Minnesota, with a major port of entry south of Winnipeg now closed. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a demonstration "involving a number of large vehicles and farm equipment" began blocking the Emerson Port of Entry on Thursday morning. The RCMP said no traffic is getting through in either direction and asked people to avoid the area.
Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
Officers knocked on the doors of the rigs parked outside the Parliament building and handed out notices informing drivers they risk arrest and the loss of their licenses under Canada's Emergencies Act.
Comments / 0