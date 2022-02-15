ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Free-Agency Preview

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not been big players in the free-agent market, adhering to a philosophy of "right player, right price."

This year might not be much different because the Ravens currently don't have much money to spend even with the increased salary cap.

Baltimore is projected to have $8.7 million for the free-agent market, which ranks 19th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

“We’ve never been a big, huge free agency team,” GM Eric DeCosta said. “We’ve dabbled in it a little bit. We’ll continue to look for players that benefit the club in different ways, certainly. We’ll continue to look at players that we have whose contracts are expiring to try to get some deals done. I’m comfortable with that process. We’re excited.”

The Ravens have several key players that are free to sign with other teams, most notably center Bradley Bozeman, defensive end Calais Campbell, fullback Pat Ricard, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Anthony Averett.

Baltimore's most pressing needs are at cornerback, defensive line, safety and offensive line.

As a result, the Ravens will look for value in the free-agent market and continue to build their team organically through the draft.

"Injuries made the Baltimore secondary look worse than it should have been, but the unit still has room to improve," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will man two cornerback spots, and safety Chuck Clark has played decently in his versatile role, but the rest of the pack is skating on thin ice. A cornerback in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the cards, but the team could also pursue a defensive back in free agency.

"One such player is safety Justin Reid, who is coming off a couple of underwhelming years in Houston. Reid was a top-15 graded safety in 2018 and in 2019. Going to Mike Macdonald’s defense in Baltimore could help resurrect that past play, and the Ravens could get him for a fair price in free agency."

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson ignites old rumors by spending Super Bowl Sunday with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has made his intentions to return to the NFL crystal clear after his tumultuous exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AB has even gone as far as to reveal what team he wants to play for, identifying the Baltimore Ravens as his preferred landing spot in order to play alongside Lamar Jackson, with whom he appears to be close friends. The rumors of Brown to the Ravens were reignited on Sunday after the embattled wide receiver was seen spending time with Jackson at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
FanSided

4 young Ravens players whose roster spots are in jeopardy

The Baltimore Ravens could see a number of changes made to their roster this offseason. Some of those changes won’t exactly be voluntary while others will be more intentional decisions. Following an 8-9 season that saw the Ravens lose their final six games and miss the playoffs for the...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens players troll Eli Apple following Super Bowl LVI loss

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. All the Baltimore Ravens players’ hands should be up. The Ravens delighted in seeing their AFC North rivals lose to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but the best part of the game involved a little payback to an irritating enemy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thin Ice#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Gm#Calais Campbell
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens named best fit for Trent Brown and Bradley Bozeman in free agency

In just about a month, the 2022 NFL free agency period will officially will commence. For the next few weeks, much of the talk surrounding the Ravens will be what free agents could they sign or re-sign, and what pending free agents might they lose to other teams. On Tuesday,...
NFL
RavenCountry

Only Two Ravens Ranked Among Top 101 NFL Players Last Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Only two Ravens were ranked among the NFL's 101 best players in 2021 after an injury-plagued season, according to Pro Football Focus. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews and defensive tackle Calais Cambell were on the list. This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ravens could upgrade tight end room with a familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens need depth at the tight end position in 2022, and former Ravens player Hayden Hurst could be an easy enough addition. Hurst, drafted 25th overall by the Ravens in 2018, was infamously picked ahead of Mark Andrews, who was drafted in the third round that same year.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens projected to have the easiest schedule in 2022

After all the injuries the Baltimore Ravens suffered last year, the football gods have rewarded the team with a relatively easy schedule in 2022. With the start of the season many months away, it’s still too early to project which teams will shape up to be the best in 2022. Since the Ravens finished bottom of the AFC North in 2021, though, they get to play all the last-place teams in the AFC.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson back throwing, as promised, after Super Bowl for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in January that Lamar Jackson told him he’d be back to work the day after the Super Bowl. Well, two days after the Super Bowl, Jackson posted videos to his instagram stories of him back throwing a football. Jackson missed the final...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Lamar Jackson didn't waste any time getting back to work. Jackson posted Instagram clips of him back on the field Tuesday, showing his injured ankle has healed and that he's jumping into his preparations for 2022. Jackson was passing to Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II. Throwing...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens rank No. 12 in ESPN early 2022 power rankings

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI, marking the official conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. Although, the Baltimore Ravens’ season has been over for more than a month now having missed out on the playoffs. With the offseason now in...
NFL
12up

New Lamar Jackson IG has Ravens fans going nuts

With all of the drama going on with Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there's no way he lands with a new team for next season, right? Well, let's hold the phone on that, as teams are interested. Could AB make his way to Baltimore? Brown was just spotted...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 2/17: Could 'Re-Retired' Eric Weddle Return to Ravens in Some Capacity?

Eric Weddle Reportedly Talked With Ravens Before 2021 Season About Taking an Expanded Role. After coming out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, former Ravens safety Eric Weddle said he is "re-retiring" and returning to his daily life. Could part of Weddle's post-playing life...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 2/17: Resource Ranking and more

Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 - Jason Fitzgerald. The team ranks 19th in cap room but will be able to increase that number when and if they extend Lamar Jackson. He is an interesting player who probably has more risks than others on a big money extension. They rank 7th in draft capital. With one of the better front offices in the NFL they stand a good chance of making the most of their cap situation and replacing their free agents with good rookies.
NFL
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Ravens can make this offseason

John Harbaugh’s team slumped down the stretch in 2021. And the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff streak ended at three straight years. What changes are ahead?. After a three-year absence from the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens returned to the postseason in 2018 thanks in large part to the play of their rookie signal-caller. A year later, the Ravens owned the best record in the NFL with a 14-2 mark. And explosive quarterback Lamar Jackson was the league MVP.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
746
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy