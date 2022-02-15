ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Ford GT's Production Run Will Be Over By The End Of 2022

By Andy Kalmowitz
Jalopnik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the end of the line — quite literally — for the current generation Ford GT, which will see its final year in 2022. So far, 1,100 out of a total 1,350 cars have rolled. That means there are only 250 cars left for you to get your hands on if...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

